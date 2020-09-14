A93
Coming Soon

Oppo A93

Price :

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 6.42 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : No

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System :Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 6.42 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Expandable : No

Description

Oppo A93 is loaded with a 6.43-inch Full HD+ dual-hole punched AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The Oppo A93 comes with a 4000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging technology


The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio P95 chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB onboard storage which is further expandable through a microSD card. The phone has a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter and a pair of 2 megapixels monochromatic sensors. For the front, there is a dual-camera setup with 16 megapixels main camera and a 2 megapixels depth sensor for selfie and video-calling.

 
The Oppo A93 has an in-display fingerprint sensor and face unlock feature. It runs on ColorOS 7.2 on top of Android 10.  Connectivity features are Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC, USB-Type C and a 3.5mm headphone slot.

Display

Type

Full HD+

Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.42 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

No

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter and a pair of 2 megapixels monochromatic sensors)
Front Camera

16MP + 2MP

Image Stablizer

Yes

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4000 mAh (18W fast-charging technology)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.2 GHz (MediaTek Helio P95)
Operating System

Android 10 (ColorOS 7.2)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes

Internet

LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

No

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, Digtal Compass, Ambient Light, Gyroscope, Fingerprint ( in-display fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Oppo A93 announced with MediaTek Helio P95 SoC, 48MP Quad Cameras

Oppo A93 announced with MediaTek Helio P95 SoC, 48MP Quad Cameras

The Oppo A93 comes with a 4000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging technology.

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Advertisement

Oppo Image gallery

Latest Oppo Mobiles

Oppo Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartwatches with an Oximeter

Top 5 smartwatches with an Oximeter

Top 5 Neckband Style Earphones below Rs 5,000

Top 5 Neckband Style Earphones below Rs 5,000

Top 5 phones with 90Hz refresh rate display under Rs 20,000

Top 5 phones with 90Hz refresh rate display under Rs 20,000

Top 5 Bottom-Mount Refrigerators

Top 5 Bottom-Mount Refrigerators

Top 5 Fantasy Game Apps not available on Play Store

Top 5 Fantasy Game Apps not available on Play Store

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies