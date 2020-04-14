Description

Oppo A92s will have a 6.57-inch display with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. The front image of the phone reveals a dual punch-hole cutout on the screen. The device is powered by 2.0GHz octa-core processor. Recent reports have claimed that it will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800 5G chipset.





TENAA reveals that the phone will come in 6GB, 8GB and 12GB RAM variants and 128GB and 256GB storage versions. The handset runs on Android 10 OS and the battery capacity is listed as 3,890mAh.



The phone will have a total of six cameras, four on the back and two on the front. The rear cameras include a 48-megapixel shooter, an 8-megapixel sensor, and two 2-megapixel cameras. On the front, there are 16-megapixel and 2-megapixel shooters.



