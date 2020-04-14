You might like this
Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
- Battery : 3800 mAh
- Display : 6.57 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 12 GB
- Expandable :
Description
Oppo A92s will have a 6.57-inch display with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. The front image of the phone reveals a dual punch-hole cutout on the screen. The device is powered by 2.0GHz octa-core processor. Recent reports have claimed that it will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800 5G chipset.
TENAA reveals that the phone will come in 6GB, 8GB and 12GB RAM variants and 128GB and 256GB storage versions. The handset runs on Android 10 OS and the battery capacity is listed as 3,890mAh.
The phone will have a total of six cameras, four on the back and two on the front. The rear cameras include a 48-megapixel shooter, an 8-megapixel sensor, and two 2-megapixel cameras. On the front, there are 16-megapixel and 2-megapixel shooters.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.57 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
12 GB
|Internal Memory
|
256 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP (Quad Rear Camera)
|Front Camera
|
16MP + 2MP (Dual Front Camera)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (Dual-tone LED flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (1080p)
Battery
|Capacity
|
3800 mAh
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Weight
|
184 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Dimensity 800 5G)
|Operating System
|
Android 10
Connectivity
|Network
|
5G, 4G/LTE, 3G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM & CDMA
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Micro
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Proximity, Fingerprint, Accelerometer ( Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor)
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
