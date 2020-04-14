  • 12:43 Apr 14, 2020
A92s
Rumoured Specs

Oppo A92s

  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 3800 mAh
  • Display : 6.57 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 12 GB
  • Camera : 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
  • Expandable :

Description

Oppo A92s will have a 6.57-inch display with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. The front image of the phone reveals a dual punch-hole cutout on the screen. The device is powered by 2.0GHz octa-core processor. Recent reports have claimed that it will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800 5G chipset.


TENAA reveals that the phone will come in 6GB, 8GB and 12GB RAM variants and 128GB and 256GB storage versions. The handset runs on Android 10 OS and the battery capacity is listed as 3,890mAh.

The phone will have a total of six cameras, four on the back and two on the front. The rear cameras include a 48-megapixel shooter, an 8-megapixel sensor, and two 2-megapixel cameras. On the front, there are 16-megapixel and 2-megapixel shooters.

Display

Type

Full HD+

Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.57 inches

Memory

RAM

12 GB

Internal Memory

256 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP (Quad Rear Camera)
Front Camera

16MP + 2MP (Dual Front Camera)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (Dual-tone LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes (1080p)

Battery

Capacity

3800 mAh

Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Weight

184 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Dimensity 800 5G)
Operating System

Android 10

Connectivity

Network

5G, 4G/LTE, 3G

GSM/CDMA

GSM & CDMA

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Micro

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, Fingerprint, Accelerometer ( Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor)
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

