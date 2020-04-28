A92
Rumoured Specs

Oppo A92

Price :

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.57 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
  • Expandable :

Description

Oppo A92 will feature a 6.5-inch LCD display with Full HD+ resolution. the phone will be poered by Snapdragon 665 chipset coupled with 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage. Software-wise, the Oppo A92 will run ColorOS 7.1, based on Android 10 and it will feature a 5,000mAh battery.

For the camera, the Oppo A92 will feature 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.7 main, 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor with f/2.2, 2-megapixel macro sensor and 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front will have a 16-megapixel f/2.0 sensor.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (20:9 LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.57 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP (Quad Rear Camera: 48MP rear camera with Sony IMX586 sensor, f/1.7 aperture, LED flash, 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, 2MP macro lens, 2MP portrait lens)
Front Camera

16 MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes (1080p)

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (with 18W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

163.8 x 75.5 x 8.1mm

Weight

184 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.3 GHz (Snapdragon 665 chipset)
Operating System

Android 10 (with ColorOS 7.1)

Connectivity

Network

5G, 4G/LTE, 3G

GSM/CDMA

GSM & CDMA

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes

Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Micro

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, Fingerprint, Accelerometer ( Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor)
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

0 Comments

