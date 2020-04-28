You might like this
Description
Oppo A92 will feature a 6.5-inch LCD display with Full HD+ resolution. the phone will be poered by Snapdragon 665 chipset coupled with 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage. Software-wise, the Oppo A92 will run ColorOS 7.1, based on Android 10 and it will feature a 5,000mAh battery.
For the camera, the Oppo A92 will feature 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.7 main, 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor with f/2.2, 2-megapixel macro sensor and 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front will have a 16-megapixel f/2.0 sensor.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (20:9 LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate)
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.57 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP (Quad Rear Camera: 48MP rear camera with Sony IMX586 sensor, f/1.7 aperture, LED flash, 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, 2MP macro lens, 2MP portrait lens)
|Front Camera
|
16 MP
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes (1080p)
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh (with 18W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
163.8 x 75.5 x 8.1mm
|Weight
|
184 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.3 GHz (Snapdragon 665 chipset)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (with ColorOS 7.1)
Connectivity
|Network
|
5G, 4G/LTE, 3G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM & CDMA
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Micro
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Proximity, Fingerprint, Accelerometer ( Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor)
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
Competitors
