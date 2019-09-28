You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 9.0
- Processor : Octa Core 2.1 GHz
- Battery : 4025 mAh
- Display : 6.4 inches
- Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
Oppo A91 features a 6.4-inch AMOLED full HD+ display with 1080x2340 pixels resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by MediaTek Helio P70 chipset along with 8 GB of RAM. For enhanced gaming experience, the phone comes with Game Boost 2.0. It has 128 GB of internal storage and a microSD card slot for more storage. The phone is backed up by 4,025mAh battery coupled with VOOC 4.0 fast charging.
For the camera, the phone has a quad rear camera setup with 48-megapixel main lens, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens with 119-degree field-of-view, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor It has a front camera of 16-megapixel. It runs on ColorOS 6.1 based Android 9 Pie. Connectivity features include dual-SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB-C and 3.5mm audio jack.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (AMOLED display, 20:9 aspect ratio)
|Resolution
|
2340 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.4 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
|Front Camera
|
16 MP
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4025 mAh
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.1 GHz (MediaTek Helio P70)
|Operating System
|
Android 9.0 (with ColorOS 6.1)
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 3G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM & CDMA
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Proximity, Fingerprint, Accelerometer ( In display fingerprint sensor)
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
