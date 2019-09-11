You might like this
Oppo A9 2020 8GB
Price :
Rs. 18490
Product Features :
- Launch : 11 September, 2019
- Operating System :Android 9.0
- Processor : Octa Core 2.1 GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.5 inches
- Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
Oppo A9 2020 has 6.5-inch FHD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) display with waterdrop-style notch design. It comes powered by a Snapdragon 665 processor coupled with 4GB/8GB RAM, 128GB of storage with an option to expand the storage up to 512GB via microSD card and will sport a fingerprint sensor at the back panel.
On the camera front, it will house a triple rear camera setup with a combination of 48MP AI primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, a 2-megapixel third sensor and 2-megapixel depth sensor with Dual-tone LED flash. On the front, it has a 16MP selfie shooter. The device will runs on Android Pie with Color OS 6.1 on top of it and will get its juices from a 5000mAh non-removable battery. Connectivity options will include Dual SIM, VoLTE, WiFi, GPS, A-GPS with GLONASS and a MicroUSB port.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and waterdrop-style notch design)
|Resolution
|
2340 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.5 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP (quad-camera setup)
|Front Camera
|
16 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (Dual-tone LED flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (1080p)
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Weight
|
195 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.1 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 665)
|Operating System
|
Android 9.0 (with ColorOS 6.0)
Connectivity
|Network
|
3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM & CDMA
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, with S-GPS
|USB
|
Micro
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Fingerprint (Rear mounted Fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
