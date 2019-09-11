  • 23:23 Dec 18, 2019
Oppo A9 2020 8GB

Price :

Rs. 18490

Product Features :

  • Launch : 11 September, 2019
  • Operating System : Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.1 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.5 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Variants:

Rs. 19990

Rs. 18490

Product Features :

Variants:

Description

Oppo A9 2020 has 6.5-inch FHD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) display with waterdrop-style notch design. It comes powered by a Snapdragon 665 processor coupled with 4GB/8GB RAM, 128GB of storage with an option to expand the storage up to 512GB via microSD card and will sport a fingerprint sensor at the back panel.

 

On the camera front, it will house a triple rear camera setup with a combination of 48MP AI primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, a 2-megapixel third sensor and 2-megapixel depth sensor with Dual-tone LED flash.  On the front, it has a 16MP selfie shooter. The device will runs on Android Pie with Color OS 6.1 on top of it and will get its juices from a 5000mAh non-removable battery. Connectivity options will include Dual SIM, VoLTE, WiFi, GPS, A-GPS with GLONASS and a MicroUSB port.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and waterdrop-style notch design)
Resolution

2340 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.5 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

256 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP (quad-camera setup)
Front Camera

16 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (Dual-tone LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes (1080p)

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh

Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Weight

195 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.1 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 665)
Operating System

Android 9.0 (with ColorOS 6.0)

Connectivity

Network

3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM & CDMA

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes

GPS

With GLONASS, with S-GPS

USB

Micro

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Fingerprint (Rear mounted Fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Oppo Care initiative will be available from 1st December 2019 to 6th January 2020 across online and offline channels.

The A9 2020 price has been slashed by Rs 1,500 while Reno 2Z has received a price cut of Rs 2,000.

Oppo announced the new colour variant for the Oppo A9 2020 via Twitter.

The Oppo A9 2020 comes loaded with 48MP Ultra Wide Quad Camera setup and gets its power from 5000mAH battery with reverse charging support.

The Oppo A9 2020 comes with a price tag of Rs 16,990 for 4GB RAM + 128GB variant and Rs 19,990 for 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option.

Sources close to the development told The Mobile Indian that the smartphone will be launched tomorrow in the country.

The Oppo A9 2020 will have an 8GB LPDDR4x Dual Channel RAM with 64GB/128GB of UFS 2.1 storage option.

Oppo A9 2020 will come in White, Blue, Purple, and Black colour options.

Oppo has just confirmed that it will be launching Oppo A9 2020 in India on September 10. The company has now started sending media invites for the launch event on the said date. The phone is likely to be priced at around Rs 20,000 in India.

We are able to get our hand on a couple of marketing teaser images of the upcoming Oppo A5 2020 along with Oppo A9 2020. Both phones can be expected to feature similarities in terms of specifications or design.

The company officially teasing its key specifications through its Facebook page to create the hype around upcoming Oppo A9 (2020).

