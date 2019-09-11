Description

Oppo A9 2020 has 6.5-inch FHD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) display with waterdrop-style notch design. It comes powered by a Snapdragon 665 processor coupled with 4GB/8GB RAM, 128GB of storage with an option to expand the storage up to 512GB via microSD card and will sport a fingerprint sensor at the back panel.

On the camera front, it will house a triple rear camera setup with a combination of 48MP AI primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, a 2-megapixel third sensor and 2-megapixel depth sensor with Dual-tone LED flash. On the front, it has a 16MP selfie shooter. The device will runs on Android Pie with Color OS 6.1 on top of it and will get its juices from a 5000mAh non-removable battery. Connectivity options will include Dual SIM, VoLTE, WiFi, GPS, A-GPS with GLONASS and a MicroUSB port.