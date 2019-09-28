Description

Oppo A8 features a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD waterdrop notched display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and 89 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset. It sports a fingerprint sensor at the back.



Oppo A8 features a 4GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage and a microSD card slot. The memory can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card slot. On the camera front, the Oppo A8 packs a triple-camera setup with a combination of 12-megapixel primary lens along with 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth lens. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.





Oppo A8 phone is backed by a 4230mAh battery that promises 7 hours of online gaming and 111 hours of local music playback. There is no support for fast charging on the device. It runs on ColorOS 6 based Android 9 Pie.