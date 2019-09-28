  • 23:32 Dec 21, 2019
A8
Oppo A8

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
  • Battery : 4230 mAh
  • Display : 6.5 inches
  • Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 12MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Description

Oppo A8 features a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD waterdrop notched display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and 89 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset. It sports a fingerprint sensor at the back.

Oppo A8 features a 4GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage and a microSD card slot. The memory can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card slot. On the camera front, the Oppo A8 packs a triple-camera setup with a combination of 12-megapixel primary lens along with 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth lens. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

 
Oppo A8 phone is backed by a 4230mAh battery that promises 7 hours of online gaming and 111 hours of local music playback. There is no support for fast charging on the device. It runs on ColorOS 6 based Android 9 Pie.

Display

Type

HD+

Resolution

720 X 1600 pixels

Screen Size

6.5 inches

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

256 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

12MP + 2MP + 2MP

Front Camera

8 MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (Dual-tone LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes (1080p)

Battery

Capacity

4230 mAh

Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.3 GHz (MediaTek Helio P35)
Operating System

Android 9.0 (with ColorOS 6.0)

Connectivity

Network

3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM & CDMA

Bluetooth

4.2

WiFi

Yes

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Micro

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Proximity (Rear mounted Fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Oppo A91 and Oppo A8 launched in China

Oppo A91 and Oppo A8 launched in China

Oppo A91 comes in Red, Black and Blue colour options.

Oppo A8 colour variants revealed by leaked renders

Oppo A8 colour variants revealed by leaked renders

Oppo A8 will come in Red, Green and White colours.

Oppo A8 with 6.5-inch display listed on TENAA, Oppo A91 specs leaked

Oppo A8 with 6.5-inch display listed on TENAA, Oppo A91 specs leaked

A poster has leaked online that reveals some specs of Oppo A8 and Oppo A91.

