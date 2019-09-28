You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 9.0
- Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
- Battery : 4230 mAh
- Display : 6.5 inches
- Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
- RAM : 4 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
Oppo A8 features a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD waterdrop notched display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and 89 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset. It sports a fingerprint sensor at the back.
Oppo A8 features a 4GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage and a microSD card slot. The memory can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card slot. On the camera front, the Oppo A8 packs a triple-camera setup with a combination of 12-megapixel primary lens along with 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth lens. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.
Oppo A8 phone is backed by a 4230mAh battery that promises 7 hours of online gaming and 111 hours of local music playback. There is no support for fast charging on the device. It runs on ColorOS 6 based Android 9 Pie.
Display
|Type
|
HD+
|Resolution
|
720 X 1600 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.5 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
4 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
12MP + 2MP + 2MP
|Front Camera
|
8 MP
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (Dual-tone LED flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (1080p)
Battery
|Capacity
|
4230 mAh
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.3 GHz (MediaTek Helio P35)
|Operating System
|
Android 9.0 (with ColorOS 6.0)
Connectivity
|Network
|
3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM & CDMA
|Bluetooth
|
4.2
|WiFi
|
Yes
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Micro
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Proximity (Rear mounted Fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
