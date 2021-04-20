A74 5G

Oppo A74 5G

Product Features :

  • Launch : 20 April, 2021
  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.5 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Description

Oppo A74 5G comes with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a 1080 x 2340 pixel resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 chipset coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB onboard storage which is further expandable through a microSD card.

 

The phone has a triple-camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel portrait lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. For the front, there is an 8 megapixels camera for selfie and video-calling.

 

The Oppo A74 5G runs Android 11 and packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. There is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It measures 162.9 x 74.7 x 8.4mm and it weighs 188 grams.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (20:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate)
Resolution

2340 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.5 inches

Memory

RAM

6 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

256 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 2MP + 2MP (Triple Camera: 48MP rear camera with f/1.7 aperture, PDAF, LED flash, 2MP depth and 2MP macro cameras with f/2.4 aperture)
Front Camera

8 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
Image Stablizer

Yes

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (18W fast-charging technology)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.2 GHz (Snapdragon 480)
Operating System

Android 11 (ColorOS 11.1)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes

Internet

LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

No

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, Digtal Compass, Ambient Light, Gyroscope, Fingerprint ( side-mounted fingerprint scanner )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

