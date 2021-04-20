Description

Oppo A74 5G comes with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a 1080 x 2340 pixel resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 chipset coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB onboard storage which is further expandable through a microSD card.

The phone has a triple-camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel portrait lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. For the front, there is an 8 megapixels camera for selfie and video-calling.

The Oppo A74 5G runs Android 11 and packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. There is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It measures 162.9 x 74.7 x 8.4mm and it weighs 188 grams.