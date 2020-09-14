You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.5 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 6 GB
- Expandable : Yes
Description
The Oppo A74 5G variant sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Snapdragon 480 5G SoC based on an 8nm fabrication process, paired with 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of storage with support for expandable storage via MicroSD card.
The quad-camera setup on the back consists of a 48MP f/1.7 primary sensor, along with an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor and a 2MP f/2.4 macro camera that is paired with a 16MP camera on the front with an FoV of 78-degrees. The Oppo A74 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery cell with 18W fast charging support.
Connectivity options include 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB 2.0 Type-C port. The phone runs on Oppo's ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (90Hz refresh rate)
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.5 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
6 GB (LPDDR4x)
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
Yes
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (Triple Camera: 48MP f/1.7 primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor, 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor, 2MP f/2.4 macro camera)
|Front Camera
|
16 MP
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes (1080p @ 30/60 fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh (with 18W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2 GHz (Snapdragon 480, Adreno 619 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 11 (ColorOS 11.1)
Connectivity
|Network
|
5G, 4G/LTE, 3G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM & CDMA
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C (USB 2.0)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Proximity, Fingerprint, Accelerometer ( Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor)
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
