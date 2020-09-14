Description

The Oppo A74 5G variant sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Snapdragon 480 5G SoC based on an 8nm fabrication process, paired with 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of storage with support for expandable storage via MicroSD card.

The quad-camera setup on the back consists of a 48MP f/1.7 primary sensor, along with an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor and a 2MP f/2.4 macro camera that is paired with a 16MP camera on the front with an FoV of 78-degrees. The Oppo A74 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery cell with 18W fast charging support.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB 2.0 Type-C port. The phone runs on Oppo's ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11.