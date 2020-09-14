Description

The Oppo A74 4G variant sports a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and 60Hz refresh rate. It has a peak brightness of 800 nits, DCI-P3 Colour support, up to 180Hz touch sampling rate for gaming and more. It is powered by the Snapdragon 662 SoC paired with 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of storage with support for expandable storage via MicroSD card.

The triple-camera setup on the back consists of a 48MP f/1.7 primary sensor, along with a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor and a 2MP f/2.4 macro camera that is paired with a 16MP camera on the front with an FoV of 78-degrees. The Oppo A74 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB 2.0 Type-C port. The phone runs on Oppo's ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11.