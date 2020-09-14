A74
Oppo A74

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.43 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : Yes

Description

The Oppo A74 4G variant sports a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and 60Hz refresh rate. It has a peak brightness of 800 nits, DCI-P3 Colour support, up to 180Hz touch sampling rate for gaming and more. It is powered by the Snapdragon 662 SoC paired with 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of storage with support for expandable storage via MicroSD card. 

 

The triple-camera setup on the back consists of a 48MP f/1.7 primary sensor, along with a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor and a 2MP f/2.4 macro camera that is paired with a 16MP camera on the front with an FoV of 78-degrees. The Oppo A74 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. 

 

Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB 2.0 Type-C port. The phone runs on Oppo's ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11. 

Display

Type

Full HD+, AMOLED ( 60 Hz refresh rate, up to 180Hz touch sampling rate, 800 nits peak brightness)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.43 inches

Memory

RAM

6 GB (LPDDR4x)
Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

Yes

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 2MP + 2MP (Triple Camera: 48MP f/1.7 primary sensor, 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor, 2MP f/2.4 macro camera)
Front Camera

16 MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes (1080p @ 30/60 fps)

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (with 33W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (Snapdragon 662, Adreno 610 GPU)
Operating System

Android 11 (ColorOS 11.1)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G

GSM/CDMA

GSM & CDMA

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes

Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Type-C (USB 2.0)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, Fingerprint, Accelerometer ( In-display Fingerprint sensor)
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Oppo A74, A74 5G launched with Snapdragon chips, Android 11 and more

Oppo A74, A74 5G launched with Snapdragon chips, Android 11 and more

Oppo has quitely launched the Oppo A74, and the Oppo A74 5G in certain Asian markets with Snapdragon chips, ColorOS 11.1 and more

