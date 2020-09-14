A73
Coming Soon

Oppo A73

Price :

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 6.44 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Camera : 16MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : No

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System :Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 6.44 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Expandable : No

Description

Oppo A73 is loaded with a 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio, a 60Hz refresh rate, and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The Oppo A73 comes with a 4000mAh battery which comes with 30W VOOC 4.0 fast-charging support.


The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 662 chipset coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB onboard storage which is further expandable through a microSD card.

 
The phone has a quad-camera setup with a combination of 16-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter and a pair of 2 megapixels monochromatic sensors. For the front, there is a 16 megapixels selfie camera.

 
The Oppo A73 has an in-display fingerprint sensor and face unlock feature. It runs on ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10 OS Connectivity features are Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC, USB-Type C and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (20:9 aspect ratio, a 60Hz refresh rate, and Gorilla Glass 3 protection)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.44 inches

Memory

RAM

6 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

No

Camera

Rear Camera

16MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (16-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter and a pair of 2 megapixels monochromatic sensors)
Front Camera

16 MP

Image Stablizer

Yes

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4000 mAh (30W VOOC 4.0 fast-charging support)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 662)
Operating System

Android 10 (ColorOS 7.2)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes

Internet

LTE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

No

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, Gyroscope, Fingerprint, Ambient Light, Digtal Compass ( in-display fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Oppo A73 announced with 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display, 16MP quad camera

Oppo A73 announced with 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display, 16MP quad camera

Oppo A73 is loaded with a 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio, a 60Hz refresh rate, and Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Advertisement

Oppo Image gallery

Latest Oppo Mobiles

Oppo Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 mobile deals to watchout for during Flipkart Big Billion Days

Top 5 mobile deals to watchout for during Flipkart Big Billion Days

Top 5 new features in Truecaller

Top 5 new features in Truecaller

Top 5 smartwatches with an Oximeter

Top 5 smartwatches with an Oximeter

Top 5 Neckband Style Earphones below Rs 5,000

Top 5 Neckband Style Earphones below Rs 5,000

Top 5 phones with 90Hz refresh rate display under Rs 20,000

Top 5 phones with 90Hz refresh rate display under Rs 20,000

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies