Description

Oppo A73 is loaded with a 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio, a 60Hz refresh rate, and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The Oppo A73 comes with a 4000mAh battery which comes with 30W VOOC 4.0 fast-charging support.





The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 662 chipset coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB onboard storage which is further expandable through a microSD card.





The phone has a quad-camera setup with a combination of 16-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter and a pair of 2 megapixels monochromatic sensors. For the front, there is a 16 megapixels selfie camera.





The Oppo A73 has an in-display fingerprint sensor and face unlock feature. It runs on ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10 OS Connectivity features are Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC, USB-Type C and a 3.5mm headphone jack.