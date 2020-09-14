You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
- Battery : 4000 mAh
- Display : 6.44 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 6 GB
- Expandable : No
Description
Oppo A73 is loaded with a 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio, a 60Hz refresh rate, and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The Oppo A73 comes with a 4000mAh battery which comes with 30W VOOC 4.0 fast-charging support.
The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 662 chipset coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB onboard storage which is further expandable through a microSD card.
The phone has a quad-camera setup with a combination of 16-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter and a pair of 2 megapixels monochromatic sensors. For the front, there is a 16 megapixels selfie camera.
The Oppo A73 has an in-display fingerprint sensor and face unlock feature. It runs on ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10 OS Connectivity features are Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC, USB-Type C and a 3.5mm headphone jack.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (20:9 aspect ratio, a 60Hz refresh rate, and Gorilla Glass 3 protection)
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.44 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
6 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
No
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
16MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (16-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter and a pair of 2 megapixels monochromatic sensors)
|Front Camera
|
16 MP
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4000 mAh (30W VOOC 4.0 fast-charging support)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 662)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (ColorOS 7.2)
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes
|Internet
|
LTE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
No
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Proximity, Gyroscope, Fingerprint, Ambient Light, Digtal Compass ( in-display fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
Oppo News
You might like this
Competitors
Advertisement