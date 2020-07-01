A72 5G
Oppo A72 5G

Price :

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 4040 mAh
  • Display : 6.57 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 16 MP + 2 MP + 8 MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Description

The Oppo A72 5G has a 6.5-inches FHD+ LCD display which comes with a resolution of 2340 x 1080pixels, 90.5 percent screen to body ratio and 90Hz refresh rate. It features a punch-hole on the top left that houses a selfie snapper.

The A72 is powered by a Dimensity 720 SoC that supports 5G with 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. Its storage capacity could be further expanded by upto 256GB via a microSD card as well.


The camera department of Oppo A72 5G is equipped with a tiple-camera setup with a 16-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

The smartphone is fueled by a 4040mAh battery and comes with support for 18W fast charging via USB Type-C. There is a fingerprint reader on the side. It runs the latest Android 10-based Color OS 7.2.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (90.5 percent screen to body ratio and 90Hz refresh rate)
Resolution

2340 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.57 inches

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

256 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

16 MP + 2 MP + 8 MP (Triple Rear Camera: 16MP rear camera with f/2.2 aperture, PDAF, LED flash, 8MP 119 degree ultra-wide angle lens, 2MP mono camera with f/2.4 aperture)
Front Camera

16 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes (1080p)

Battery

Capacity

4040 mAh (with 18W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

162 x 75.5 x 8.9 mm

Weight

162 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Dimensity 720 7nm processor)
Operating System

Android 10 (with ColorOS 7.1)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G

GSM/CDMA

GSM & CDMA

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes

Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Proximity (Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Oppo A72 5G announced with 90Hz display, Dimensity 720, triple rear cameras and more

Oppo A72 5G announced with 90Hz display, Dimensity 720, triple rear cameras and more

The 4G variant of Oppo A72 was launched in April this year.

