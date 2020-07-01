Description

The Oppo A72 5G has a 6.5-inches FHD+ LCD display which comes with a resolution of 2340 x 1080pixels, 90.5 percent screen to body ratio and 90Hz refresh rate. It features a punch-hole on the top left that houses a selfie snapper.



The A72 is powered by a Dimensity 720 SoC that supports 5G with 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. Its storage capacity could be further expanded by upto 256GB via a microSD card as well.





The camera department of Oppo A72 5G is equipped with a tiple-camera setup with a 16-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera.



The smartphone is fueled by a 4040mAh battery and comes with support for 18W fast charging via USB Type-C. There is a fingerprint reader on the side. It runs the latest Android 10-based Color OS 7.2.