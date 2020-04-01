A72
Oppo A72

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.57 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Description

The Oppo A72 has a 6.5-inches FHD+ LCD display which comes with a resolution of 2340 x 1080pixels. It features a punch-hole on the top left that houses a selfie snapper.

 

The A72 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. Its storage capacity could be further expanded by upto 256GB via a microSD card as well.

 

The camera department of Opp A72 is equipped with a quad-camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel depth sensor and 2-megapixel macro camera. For the front, there is an 16-megapixel selfie camera.

The smartphone is fueled by a 5,000mAh battery supporting 18W fast charge. There is a fingerprint reader on the side, plus a 3.5mm jack on the bottom. It runs the latest Android 10-based Color OS 7.1.

Display

Type

Full HD+

Resolution

2340 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.57 inches

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

256 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP (Quad Rear Camera)
Front Camera

16 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes (1080p)

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (with 18W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

162 x 75.5 x 8.9 mm

Weight

162 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (Snapdragon 665 processor with the Adreno 610 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10 (with ColorOS 7.1)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G

GSM/CDMA

GSM & CDMA

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes

Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, Fingerprint, Accelerometer ( Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor)
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Oppo A72 goes official with 48MP quad camers setup and 5000mAh battery

Oppo A72 goes official with 48MP quad camers setup and 5000mAh battery

The Oppo A72 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage.

