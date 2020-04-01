Description

The Oppo A72 has a 6.5-inches FHD+ LCD display which comes with a resolution of 2340 x 1080pixels. It features a punch-hole on the top left that houses a selfie snapper.

The A72 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. Its storage capacity could be further expanded by upto 256GB via a microSD card as well.

The camera department of Opp A72 is equipped with a quad-camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel depth sensor and 2-megapixel macro camera. For the front, there is an 16-megapixel selfie camera.





The smartphone is fueled by a 5,000mAh battery supporting 18W fast charge. There is a fingerprint reader on the side, plus a 3.5mm jack on the bottom. It runs the latest Android 10-based Color OS 7.1.