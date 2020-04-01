You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.57 inches
- Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 4 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
The Oppo A72 has a 6.5-inches FHD+ LCD display which comes with a resolution of 2340 x 1080pixels. It features a punch-hole on the top left that houses a selfie snapper.
The A72 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. Its storage capacity could be further expanded by upto 256GB via a microSD card as well.
The camera department of Opp A72 is equipped with a quad-camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel depth sensor and 2-megapixel macro camera. For the front, there is an 16-megapixel selfie camera.
The smartphone is fueled by a 5,000mAh battery supporting 18W fast charge. There is a fingerprint reader on the side, plus a 3.5mm jack on the bottom. It runs the latest Android 10-based Color OS 7.1.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+
|Resolution
|
2340 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.57 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
4 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP (Quad Rear Camera)
|Front Camera
|
16 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes (1080p)
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh (with 18W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
162 x 75.5 x 8.9 mm
|Weight
|
162 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2 GHz (Snapdragon 665 processor with the Adreno 610 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (with ColorOS 7.1)
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 3G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM & CDMA
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Proximity, Fingerprint, Accelerometer ( Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor)
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No

