Oppo A5s 4GB
Product Features :
- Launch : 18 June, 2019
- Operating System :Android 8.1
- Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
- Battery : 4230 mAh
- Display : 6.2 inches
- Resolution : 720 x 1520 pixels
- RAM : 4 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
The phone features a 6.2-inch In-cell display with 720 x 1520 HD+ resolution, 19:9 aspect ratio, and a waterdrop notch at the top. It is powered by MediaTek’s 12nm Helio P35 octa-core processor.
For the imaging department, the phone features a horizontally arranged dual rear camera setup of 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel sensors. It has an 8-megapixel front camera with an f/2.0 aperture for selfies. The primary 13MP sensor will be paired with an f/2.2 aperture, while the front-facing 8MP sensor will have f/2.0 aperture. The phone features a fingerprint sensor and face unlock as well.
Display
|Type
|
HD+ (IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors)
|Resolution
|
720 x 1520 pixels (19:9 ratio)
|Pixel Density
|
271 ppi
|Screen Size
|
6.2 inches (81.2% screen-to-body ratio)
Memory
|RAM
|
4 GB
|Internal Memory
|
64 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB (micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
13MP + 2MP (13MP rear camera with f/2.2 aperture, 2MP secondary camera with f/2.4 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
8 MP (Aperture f/2.0)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes (1080p@30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
4230 mAh
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
155.9 x 75.4 x 8.2 mm
|Weight
|
170 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.3 GHz (Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 8.1 (Oreo, ColorOs 5.2)
Connectivity
|Network
|
3G, 4G/LTE, 2G ( GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900; HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100; LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800))
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
4.2 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
GPRS, LTE, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS
|USB
|
Micro (2.0, USB On-The-Go)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.264/FLAC player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP3/eAAC+/WAV player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Light Sensor, Proximity (Rear mounted fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
|Water Proof
|
No
