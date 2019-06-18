  • 18:16 Apr 03, 2020
Oppo A5s 4GB

Product Features :

  • Launch : 18 June, 2019
  • Operating System : Android 8.1
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
  • Battery : 4230 mAh
  • Display : 6.2 inches
  • Resolution : 720 x 1520 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 13MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Description

The phone features a 6.2-inch In-cell display with 720 x 1520 HD+ resolution, 19:9 aspect ratio, and a waterdrop notch at the top. It is powered by MediaTek’s 12nm Helio P35 octa-core processor.

 

For the imaging department, the phone features a horizontally arranged dual rear camera setup of 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel sensors. It has an 8-megapixel front camera with an f/2.0 aperture for selfies. The primary 13MP sensor will be paired with an f/2.2 aperture, while the front-facing 8MP sensor will have f/2.0 aperture. The phone features a fingerprint sensor and face unlock as well.

Display

Type

HD+ (IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors)
Resolution

720 x 1520 pixels (19:9 ratio)
Pixel Density

271 ppi

Screen Size

6.2 inches (81.2% screen-to-body ratio)

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB

Expandable

256 GB (micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

13MP + 2MP (13MP rear camera with f/2.2 aperture, 2MP secondary camera with f/2.4 aperture)
Front Camera

8 MP (Aperture f/2.0)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes (1080p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

4230 mAh

Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

155.9 x 75.4 x 8.2 mm

Weight

170 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.3 GHz (Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU)
Operating System

Android 8.1 (Oreo, ColorOs 5.2)

Connectivity

Network

3G, 4G/LTE, 2G ( GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900; HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100; LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800))
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

4.2 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, LTE, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS

USB

Micro (2.0, USB On-The-Go)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP4/H.264/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP3/eAAC+/WAV player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Light Sensor, Proximity (Rear mounted fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
Water Proof

No

Oppo A5s receives price cut again

Oppo A5s receives price cut again

There is no revision in the price of the 3GB variant of Oppo A5s.

Oppo F11, F11 Pro, A9, A5s available on offer this Independence Day

Oppo F11, F11 Pro, A9, A5s available on offer this Independence Day

Oppo F11 will be available for a discounted price of Rs 16,990 instead of its original price of Rs 17,990 for the base 4GB RAM model. The 6GB+128GB version of the Oppo F11 can be purchased for Rs 17,990 while the Oppo F11 Pro will be available for a price of Rs 21,990.

Oppo A5s 4GB RAM variant receives price cut

Oppo A5s 4GB RAM variant receives price cut

Amazon India is still showing the original price of Rs 12,990. So interested customers need to go to offline retailers to get this phone at the discounted price.

Oppo A5s 4GB RAM variant now available for Rs 12,990

Oppo A5s 4GB RAM variant now available for Rs 12,990

The Oppo A5s 4GB variant is now reportedly priced at Rs 12,990 and it is available on all the leading online and offline stores.

