Description

The phone features a 6.2-inch In-cell display with 720 x 1520 HD+ resolution, 19:9 aspect ratio, and a waterdrop notch at the top. It is powered by MediaTek’s 12nm Helio P35 octa-core processor.

For the imaging department, the phone features a horizontally arranged dual rear camera setup of 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel sensors. It has an 8-megapixel front camera with an f/2.0 aperture for selfies. The primary 13MP sensor will be paired with an f/2.2 aperture, while the front-facing 8MP sensor will have f/2.0 aperture. The phone features a fingerprint sensor and face unlock as well.