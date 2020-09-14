A54 5G
Oppo A54 5G

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.5 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Description

Oppo A54 5G features a 6.51-inch FHD+ display with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution, 90 Hz refresh rate, up to 180Hz touch sampling rate, 90.5 percent screen to body ratio, and 405ppi pixel density. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 chip paired with Adreno 619 GPU, 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage which is expandable via MicroSD card. 

 

Oppo A54 5G packs a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with LED flash, f/1.7 aperture, an 8-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor, a 2-megapixel f/2.4 lens for macro shots, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. At the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture housed in a hole-punch cutout located at the top left corner of the screen. 

 

Oppo A54 is backed up by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. It runs ColorOS 11, based on Android 11. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options are 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4+5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS + GLONASS, NFC, USB Type-C. 

Display

Type

Full HD+ (90Hz refresh rate, up to 180Hz touch sampling rate, 90.5 percent screen to body ratio)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Pixel Density

405 ppi

Screen Size

6.5 inches

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB

Expandable

256 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP (Quad Camera: 48-megapixel f/1.7 primary camera, 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor, 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro lens, 2-megapixel f/2.4 depth camera)
Front Camera

16 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes (1080p)

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (with 10W charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 processor, Adreno 619 GPU)
Operating System

Android 11 (ColorOS 11)

Connectivity

Network

5G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM & CDMA

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4+5GHz))
GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, Fingerprint, Accelerometer ( Side Fingerprint sensor)
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

2 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Oppo A54 5G launched with 90Hz display, 5000mAh battery and more

Oppo A54 5G launched with 90Hz display, 5000mAh battery and more

Oppo has launched the Oppo A54 5G for the European market that now comes with a Snapdragon chipset and supports 5G as well

