Description

Oppo A54 5G features a 6.51-inch FHD+ display with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution, 90 Hz refresh rate, up to 180Hz touch sampling rate, 90.5 percent screen to body ratio, and 405ppi pixel density. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 chip paired with Adreno 619 GPU, 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage which is expandable via MicroSD card.

Oppo A54 5G packs a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with LED flash, f/1.7 aperture, an 8-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor, a 2-megapixel f/2.4 lens for macro shots, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. At the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture housed in a hole-punch cutout located at the top left corner of the screen.

Oppo A54 is backed up by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. It runs ColorOS 11, based on Android 11. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options are 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4+5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS + GLONASS, NFC, USB Type-C.