Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.5 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 4 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
Oppo A54 5G features a 6.51-inch FHD+ display with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution, 90 Hz refresh rate, up to 180Hz touch sampling rate, 90.5 percent screen to body ratio, and 405ppi pixel density. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 chip paired with Adreno 619 GPU, 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage which is expandable via MicroSD card.
Oppo A54 5G packs a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with LED flash, f/1.7 aperture, an 8-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor, a 2-megapixel f/2.4 lens for macro shots, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. At the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture housed in a hole-punch cutout located at the top left corner of the screen.
Oppo A54 is backed up by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. It runs ColorOS 11, based on Android 11. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options are 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4+5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS + GLONASS, NFC, USB Type-C.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (90Hz refresh rate, up to 180Hz touch sampling rate, 90.5 percent screen to body ratio)
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
405 ppi
|Screen Size
|
6.5 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
4 GB
|Internal Memory
|
64 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP (Quad Camera: 48-megapixel f/1.7 primary camera, 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor, 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro lens, 2-megapixel f/2.4 depth camera)
|Front Camera
|
16 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes (1080p)
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh (with 10W charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 processor, Adreno 619 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 11 (ColorOS 11)
Connectivity
|Network
|
5G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM & CDMA
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4+5GHz))
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Proximity, Fingerprint, Accelerometer ( Side Fingerprint sensor)
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
2 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
