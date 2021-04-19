A54 4GB + 64GB

Oppo A54 4GB + 64GB

Product Features :

  • Launch : 19 April, 2021
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.51 inches
  • Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 13MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Variants:

Description

Oppo A54 features a 6.51-inch HD+ display with 720x1,600 pixels resolution, standard 60Hz refresh rate, 89.2 percent screen to body ratio, and 269ppi pixel density. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765) SoC. It is paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage, and there is a microSD slot for up to 256GB.

 

Oppo A54 packs a triple rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel secondary sensor for macro shots, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. At the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture housed in a hole-punch cutout located at the top left corner of the screen.

 

Oppo A54 is backed up by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The phone is rated IPX4 for water resistance. It runs ColorOS 7.2, based on Android 10. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

 

Connectivity options are Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4+5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C. In terms of dimensions, Oppo A54 measures 163.6x75.7x8.4mm and weighs around 192 grams. The phone is rated IPX4 for water resistance.

Display

Type

HD+ (a 60Hz refresh rate, a 19:9 aspect ratio, 89.2 percent screen to body ratio)
Resolution

720 X 1600 pixels

Pixel Density

269 ppi

Screen Size

6.51 inches

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB

Expandable

256 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

13MP + 2MP + 2MP (Triple Camera: 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture, 2MP macro and 2MP depth camera with f/2.4 aperture)
Front Camera

16 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes (1080p)

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (with 18W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Weight

192 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.3 GHz (MediaTek Helio P35 processor)
Operating System

Android 10 (ColorOS 7.2)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM & CDMA

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4+5GHz))
GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No (Splash resistant (IPX4))
Sensors

Proximity, Fingerprint, Accelerometer ( Side Fingerprint sensor)
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Oppo Image gallery

