Description

Oppo A54 features a 6.51-inch HD+ display with 720x1,600 pixels resolution, standard 60Hz refresh rate, 89.2 percent screen to body ratio, and 269ppi pixel density. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765) SoC. It is paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage, and there is a microSD slot for up to 256GB.

Oppo A54 packs a triple rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel secondary sensor for macro shots, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. At the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture housed in a hole-punch cutout located at the top left corner of the screen.

Oppo A54 is backed up by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The phone is rated IPX4 for water resistance. It runs ColorOS 7.2, based on Android 10. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Connectivity options are Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4+5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C. In terms of dimensions, Oppo A54 measures 163.6x75.7x8.4mm and weighs around 192 grams. The phone is rated IPX4 for water resistance.