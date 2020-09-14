You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.51 inches
- Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
- RAM : 4 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
Oppo A54 features a 6.51-inch HD+ display with 720x1,600 pixels resolution, standard 60Hz refresh rate, 89.2 percent screen to body ratio, and 269ppi pixel density. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765) SoC. It is paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB of storage, and there is a microSD slot for up to 256GB.
Oppo A54 packs a triple rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel secondary sensor for macro shots, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. At the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture housed in a hole-punch cutout located at the top left corner of the screen.
Oppo A54 is backed up by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The phone is rated IPX4 for water resistance. It runs ColorOS 7.2, based on Android 10. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
Connectivity options are Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4+5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C. In terms of dimensions, Oppo A54 measures 163.6x75.7x8.4mm and weighs around 192 grams. The phone is rated IPX4 for water resistance.
Display
|Type
|
HD+ (a 60Hz refresh rate, a 19:9 aspect ratio, 89.2 percent screen to body ratio)
|Resolution
|
720 X 1600 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
269 ppi
|Screen Size
|
6.51 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
4 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
13MP + 2MP + 2MP (Triple Camera: 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture, 2MP macro and 2MP depth camera with f/2.4 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
16 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes (1080p)
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh (with 18W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Weight
|
192 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.3 GHz (MediaTek Helio P35 processor)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (ColorOS 7.2)
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM & CDMA
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4+5GHz))
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No (Splash resistant (IPX4))
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, Fingerprint (Side Fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
You might like this
Competitors
Advertisement