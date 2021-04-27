A53s 5G 8GB

Oppo A53s 5G 8GB

Price :

Rs. 16990

Product Features :

  • Launch : 27 April, 2021
  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.5 inches
  • Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 13MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 1 TB

Variants:

Description

Oppo A53s 5G comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution, 60 Hz refresh rate, 88.7% screen-to-body ratio and peak brightness of 480 nits. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 chip with a clock speed of 2.2GHz and supports SA/NSA dual-mode 5G network. The phone comes with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage which can be expanded via microSD card of up to 1TB.


On the camera front, the Oppo A53s has a triple rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel main shooter with an f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. There is also an 8-megapixel selfie camera at the front, with an f/2.0 aperture. It comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as well.

 

Oppo A53s 5G runs on Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1 on top and is backed up by a 5,000mAh battery that comes with 10W standard charging. The connectivity features are 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/ GLONASS, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack.

Display

Type

HD+ (60 Hz refresh rate, 88.7% screen-to-body ratio and peak brightness of 480 nits)
Resolution

720 X 1600 pixels

Screen Size

6.5 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

1 TB

Camera

Rear Camera

13MP + 2MP + 2MP (Triple Camera with 13-megapixel main shooter with an f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture)
Front Camera

8 MP (f/2.0 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes (1080p)

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (10W standard charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.2 GHz (MediaTek Dimensity 720)
Operating System

Android 11 (ColorOS 11.1)

Connectivity

Network

5G, 4G/LTE, 3G

GSM/CDMA

GSM & CDMA

Bluetooth

5.1

WiFi

Yes

Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, Fingerprint, Accelerometer ( Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor)
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

