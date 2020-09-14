A53 5G
Oppo A53 5G

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 4040 mAh
  • Display : 6.53 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Camera : 16MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Description

Oppo A53 comes with 90Hz refresh rate on a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution, 90 Hz refresh rate, 120 Hz touch sampling rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 720 chip with a clock speed of 2.0GHz and supports SA/NSA dual-mode 5G network. The 5G model comes with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 128GB of non-expandable storage which can be expanded via microSD card of up to 256GB. 

 
On the camera front, the Oppo A53 has a triple rear camera setup with a 16-megapixel main shooter, a 2-megapixel macro cam and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is also an 8-megapixel selfie camera at the front, with an f/2.0 aperture. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as well.

Oppo A53 5G runs on Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2 on top and is backed up by a 4040 mAh battery with 10W charging. The connectivity features are 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack. It measures 162.2 x 75 x 7.9 mm and weighs 175g.

Display

Type

HD+ (90 Hz refresh rate, 120 Hz touch sampling rate and 20:9 aspect ratio)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.53 inches

Memory

RAM

6 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

256 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

16MP + 2MP + 2MP (Triple Camera with 16-megapixel main shooter, a 2-megapixel macro cam and a 2-megapixel depth sensor)
Front Camera

8 MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes (1080p)

Battery

Capacity

4040 mAh (with 10W charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Dimensity 720)
Operating System

Android 10 (with ColorOS 7.2)

Connectivity

Network

3G, 4G/LTE, 5G

GSM/CDMA

GSM & CDMA

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes

Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Fingerprint (Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

