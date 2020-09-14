You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
- Battery : 4040 mAh
- Display : 6.53 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 6 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
Oppo A53 comes with 90Hz refresh rate on a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution, 90 Hz refresh rate, 120 Hz touch sampling rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 720 chip with a clock speed of 2.0GHz and supports SA/NSA dual-mode 5G network. The 5G model comes with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 128GB of non-expandable storage which can be expanded via microSD card of up to 256GB.
On the camera front, the Oppo A53 has a triple rear camera setup with a 16-megapixel main shooter, a 2-megapixel macro cam and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is also an 8-megapixel selfie camera at the front, with an f/2.0 aperture. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as well.
Oppo A53 5G runs on Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2 on top and is backed up by a 4040 mAh battery with 10W charging. The connectivity features are 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack. It measures 162.2 x 75 x 7.9 mm and weighs 175g.
Display
|Type
|
HD+ (90 Hz refresh rate, 120 Hz touch sampling rate and 20:9 aspect ratio)
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.53 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
6 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
16MP + 2MP + 2MP (Triple Camera with 16-megapixel main shooter, a 2-megapixel macro cam and a 2-megapixel depth sensor)
|Front Camera
|
8 MP
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes (1080p)
Battery
|Capacity
|
4040 mAh (with 10W charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Dimensity 720)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (with ColorOS 7.2)
Connectivity
|Network
|
3G, 4G/LTE, 5G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM & CDMA
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, Fingerprint (Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
