Oppo A53 comes with 90Hz refresh rate on a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution, 90 Hz refresh rate, 120 Hz touch sampling rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 720 chip with a clock speed of 2.0GHz and supports SA/NSA dual-mode 5G network. The 5G model comes with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 128GB of non-expandable storage which can be expanded via microSD card of up to 256GB.





On the camera front, the Oppo A53 has a triple rear camera setup with a 16-megapixel main shooter, a 2-megapixel macro cam and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is also an 8-megapixel selfie camera at the front, with an f/2.0 aperture. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as well.





Oppo A53 5G runs on Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2 on top and is backed up by a 4040 mAh battery with 10W charging. The connectivity features are 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack. It measures 162.2 x 75 x 7.9 mm and weighs 175g.