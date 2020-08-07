A52 8GB

Oppo A52 8GB

Product Features :

  • Launch : 07 August, 2020
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.57 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 12MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Variants:

Description

Oppo A52 phone has a polycarbonate body and it comes with a 6.5-inch full HD+ display with a  2400 x 1080 resolution and a punch-hole on the top left that houses a selfie snapper. It has a Side-mounted fingerprint sensor

Under the hood, the phone is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor with the Adreno 610 GPU. It comes with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage and expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD.

Oppo A52 smartphone has a quad-camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel secondary camera and a pair of 2-megapixel sensors. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

The phone comes with a 5000mAh battery and will have support for 18W fast charging. It runs Android 10 OS. The phone measures 162.0 x 75.5 x 8.9mm and it weighs 162 grams.

Display

Type

Full HD+

Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.57 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

256 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

12MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad Rear Camera: 12MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, PDAF, LED flash, f/1.8 aperture, 8MP 119 degree ultra-wide angle lens, 2MP depth sensor and 2MP camera for 4cm macro with 1.75 micron pixel size, f/2.4 aperture)
Front Camera

8 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes (1080p)

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (with 18W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

162 x 75.5 x 8.9 mm

Weight

162 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (Snapdragon 665 processor with the Adreno 610 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10 (with ColorOS 7.1)

Connectivity

Network

3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM & CDMA

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes

Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Fingerprint (Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Oppo A52 is available in two options: 6GB RAM + 128GB for Rs 16,990 and 8GB RAM + 128GB for Rs 18,990.

