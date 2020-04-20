A52
Rumoured Specs

Oppo A52

Description

Oppo A52 phone has a polycarbonate body and it will come with a 6.5-inch full HD+ display with a  2400 x 1080 resolution and a punch-hole on the top left that houses a selfie snapper.

Under the hood, the phone is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor with the Adreno 610 GPU. It comes with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage.

Oppo A52 smartphone will have a quad-camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel secondary camera and a pair of 2-megapixel sensors. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

The phone will come with a 5000mAh battery and will have support for 18W fast charging. It runs Android 10 OS. The phone measures 162.0 x 75.5 x 8.9mm and it weighs 192 grams.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (20:9 LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.57 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

256 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

12MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad Rear Camera)
Front Camera

8 MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes (1080p)

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (with 18W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Weight

192 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (Snapdragon 665 processor with the Adreno 610 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10 (with ColorOS 7.1)

Connectivity

Network

5G, 4G/LTE, 3G

GSM/CDMA

GSM & CDMA

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes

Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Micro

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, Fingerprint, Accelerometer ( In-display fingerprint sensor)
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

