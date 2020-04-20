Description

Oppo A52 phone has a polycarbonate body and it will come with a 6.5-inch full HD+ display with a 2400 x 1080 resolution and a punch-hole on the top left that houses a selfie snapper.



Under the hood, the phone is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor with the Adreno 610 GPU. It comes with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage.



Oppo A52 smartphone will have a quad-camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel secondary camera and a pair of 2-megapixel sensors. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera.



The phone will come with a 5000mAh battery and will have support for 18W fast charging. It runs Android 10 OS. The phone measures 162.0 x 75.5 x 8.9mm and it weighs 192 grams.