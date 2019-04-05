  • 01:49 Jan 10, 2020
A5 64GB

Oppo A5 64GB

Price :

Rs. 10990

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Launch : 05 April, 2019
  • Operating System : Android 8.1
  • Processor : Octa Core 1.8 GHz
  • Battery : 4230 mAh
  • Display : 6.2 inches
  • Resolution : 720 x 1520 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 13MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Variants:

Rs. 11990

 Buy Now

Rs. 10990

 Buy Now

Product Features :

  • Launch : 05 April, 2019
  • Operating System :Android 8.1
  • Processor : Octa Core 1.8 GHz
  • Battery : 4230 mAh
  • Display : 6.2 inches
  • Resolution : 720 x 1520 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Variants:

Description

Featuring a 6.2-inch notched HD+ display with 720 x 1520 pixel resolution and a 19:9 aspect ratio and an 87.9 per cent of screen-to-body ratio. It has dual rear cameras with a combination of 13-megapixel with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture and 2-megapixel sensors with f/2.4 aperture. The device boasts an 8-megapixel front camera with f/2.2 aperture and AI beautify features which claim to recognize 296 facial features.

Display

Type

HD+ (IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors)
Resolution

720 x 1520 pixels (19:9 ratio)
Pixel Density

271 ppi

Screen Size

6.2 inches (81.2% screen-to-body ratio)

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB

Expandable

256 GB (micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

13MP + 2MP (13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 aperture, 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 aperture)
Front Camera

8 MP (Aperture f/2.2, With A.I. Beauty Technology)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes (1080p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

4230 mAh

Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

156.2 x 75.6 x 8.2 mm

Weight

168 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 1.8 GHz (Qualcomm SDM450 Snapdragon 450, Adreno 506 GPU, Cortex-A53)
Operating System

Android 8.1 (Oreo, ColorOs 5.1)

Connectivity

Network

3G, 4G/LTE, 2G ( GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900; HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100; LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800))
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

4.2 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS

USB

Micro (2.0, USB On-The-Go)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP4/H.264/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP3/eAAC+/WAV player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

E-Compass, Light Sensor, Proximity, Accelerometer

Built in Applications

Yes (Google Apps, Notes, Calendar, Music Player)
Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
Water Proof

No

Oppo F11 Pro and Oppo A5 price slashed in India

Oppo F11 Pro and Oppo A5 price slashed in India

The price cut on Oppo F11 Pro is now reflecting on Amazon and Flipkart

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Loading...

Advertisement

Oppo Image gallery

Latest Oppo Mobiles

Oppo Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies