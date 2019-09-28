You might like this
Oppo A5 2020 6GB
Price :
Rs. 14990
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 9.0
- Processor : Octa Core 2.1 GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.5 inches
- Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
- RAM : 6 GB
- Expandable : 512 GB
Description
Oppo A5 2020 features a 6.5-inch Nano waterdrop screen along with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The smartphone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor along with Adreno 612 GPU. The Oppo A5 2020 is equipped with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 128GB via microSD card slot.
On the camera front, the smartphone is equipped with a quad-camera setup. The Oppo A5 2020 is equipped with a 12-megapixel primary lens + an 8-megapixel 119-degree ultra-wide lens + 2-megapixel mono lens + 2-megapixel portrait lens. For the front, the Oppo A5 2020 features an 8-megapixel shooter.
The smartphone is fueled by a 5000mAh battery and is equipped with Dolby Atmos Sound Effects. The phone runs on Android 9.0 Pie, which is based on ColorOS 6.0.1. The user interface comes with Game Boost 2.0 accelerator technology for improved Frame Boost and Touch Boost. Both of them support face unlock and fingerprint sensor.
Display
|Type
|
HD+ (Nano waterdrop screen along with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection)
|Resolution
|
720 X 1600 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.5 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
6 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
512 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
12MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad Cameras: 12-megapixel primary lens + an 8-megapixel 119-degree ultra-wide lens + 2-megapixel mono lens + 2-megapixel portrait lens.)
|Front Camera
|
8 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (Dual-tone LED flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (1080p)
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Weight
|
195 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.1 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor, Adreno 610 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 9.0 (with ColorOS 6.0)
Connectivity
|Network
|
3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM & CDMA
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, with S-GPS
|USB
|
Micro
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Fingerprint (Rear mounted Fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
