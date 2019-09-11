Description

Oppo A5 2020 features a 6.5-inch Nano waterdrop screen along with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The smartphone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor along with Adreno 612 GPU. The Oppo A5 2020 is equipped with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 128GB via microSD card slot.

On the camera front, the smartphone is equipped with a quad-camera setup. The Oppo A5 2020 is equipped with a 12-megapixel primary lens + an 8-megapixel 119-degree ultra-wide lens + 2-megapixel mono lens + 2-megapixel portrait lens. For the front, the Oppo A5 2020 features an 8-megapixel shooter.

The smartphone is fueled by a 5000mAh battery and is equipped with Dolby Atmos Sound Effects. The phone runs on Android 9.0 Pie, which is based on ColorOS 6.0.1. The user interface comes with Game Boost 2.0 accelerator technology for improved Frame Boost and Touch Boost. Both of them support face unlock and fingerprint sensor.