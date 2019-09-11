  • 02:14 Jan 03, 2020
A5 2020 4GB

Oppo A5 2020 4GB

Price :

Rs. 12990

Product Features :

  • Launch : 11 September, 2019
  • Operating System : Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.1 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.5 inches
  • Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 12MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Description

Oppo A5 2020 features a 6.5-inch Nano waterdrop screen along with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The smartphone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor along with Adreno 612 GPU. The Oppo A5 2020 is equipped with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 128GB via microSD card slot. 

 

On the camera front, the smartphone is equipped with a quad-camera setup. The Oppo A5 2020 is equipped with a 12-megapixel primary lens + an 8-megapixel 119-degree ultra-wide lens + 2-megapixel mono lens + 2-megapixel portrait lens. For the front, the Oppo A5 2020 features an 8-megapixel shooter. 

 

The smartphone is fueled by a 5000mAh battery and is equipped with Dolby Atmos Sound Effects. The phone runs on Android 9.0 Pie, which is based on ColorOS 6.0.1. The user interface comes with Game Boost 2.0 accelerator technology for improved Frame Boost and Touch Boost. Both of them support face unlock and fingerprint sensor.

Display

Type

HD+ (Nano waterdrop screen along with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection)
Resolution

720 X 1600 pixels

Screen Size

6.5 inches

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB

Expandable

512 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

12MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad Cameras: 12-megapixel primary lens + an 8-megapixel 119-degree ultra-wide lens + 2-megapixel mono lens + 2-megapixel portrait lens.)
Front Camera

8 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (Dual-tone LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes (1080p)

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh

Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Weight

195 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.1 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor, Adreno 610 GPU)
Operating System

Android 9.0 (with ColorOS 6.0)

Connectivity

Network

3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM & CDMA

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes

GPS

With GLONASS, with S-GPS

USB

Micro

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Fingerprint (Rear mounted Fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Oppo A5 2020 price slashed again in India, now starts at Rs 11,490

Oppo A5 2020 price slashed again in India, now starts at Rs 11,490

The new prices of Oppo A5 2020 are reflecting on the Oppo website and Amazon India.

Exclusive: Oppo A5 2020 new variant with 6GB RAM, 128GB storage launched in India at Rs 14,990

Exclusive: Oppo A5 2020 new variant with 6GB RAM, 128GB storage launched in India at Rs 14,990

At the time of the launch, the company introduced Oppo A5 2020's 3GB RAM + 64GB storage option, priced at Rs 12,490 and 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage, which was priced Rs 13,990.

Oppo launches new Oppo Care initiative, slashes smartphones prices

Oppo launches new Oppo Care initiative, slashes smartphones prices

Oppo Care initiative will be available from 1st December 2019 to 6th January 2020 across online and offline channels.

Oppo A5 2020 goes on sale in India via Amazon

Oppo A5 2020 goes on sale in India via Amazon

Oppo A5 2020 is available in Dazzling White and Mirror Black colour options.

Oppo A9 2020, A5 2020 launched in India, price starts at Rs 12,490

Oppo A9 2020, A5 2020 launched in India, price starts at Rs 12,490

The Oppo A9 2020 comes with a price tag of Rs 16,990 for 4GB RAM + 128GB variant and Rs 19,990 for 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option.

