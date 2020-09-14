A35
Coming Soon

Oppo A35

Price :

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
  • Battery : 4230 mAh
  • Display : 6.52 inches
  • Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 13MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System :Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
  • Battery : 4230 mAh
  • Display : 6.52 inches
  • Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Description

Oppo A35 features a 6.52-inch waterdrop display with an HD+ resolution and 720 x 1600 pixel, a 60Hz refresh rate, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and a waterdrop-style notch. The phone sports a fingerprint reader on the back.

 


Under the hood, Oppo A35 is powered by Helio P35 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM. It has 128GB of onboard storage that can be expanded up to 256GB using a microSD card. It is backed up by a 4,230mAh battery that supports 10W charging.

 

For the camera, the phone has a square-shaped AI triple-rear camera setup of 13-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel with an f/2.4 macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel f.2.0 primary sensor. For selfies, there is 8-megapixel camera on the front with AI beautification mode.

Display

Type

HD+ (a 60Hz refresh rate, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and a waterdrop-style notch)
Resolution

720 X 1600 pixels

Screen Size

6.52 inches

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

256 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

13MP + 2MP + 2MP (Triple Camera: 13-megapixel primary lens along with a 2-megapixel macro shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor)
Front Camera

8 MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes (1080p)

Battery

Capacity

4230 mAh

Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.3 GHz (MediaTek Helio P35 processor)
Operating System

Android 10 (ColorOS 7.2)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G

GSM/CDMA

GSM & CDMA

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Micro

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, Accelerometer, Fingerprint ( Rear mounted Fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Advertisement

Oppo Image gallery

Latest Oppo Mobiles

Oppo Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies