Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
- Battery : 4230 mAh
- Display : 6.52 inches
- Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
- RAM : 4 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
Oppo A35 features a 6.52-inch waterdrop display with an HD+ resolution and 720 x 1600 pixel, a 60Hz refresh rate, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and a waterdrop-style notch. The phone sports a fingerprint reader on the back.
Under the hood, Oppo A35 is powered by Helio P35 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM. It has 128GB of onboard storage that can be expanded up to 256GB using a microSD card. It is backed up by a 4,230mAh battery that supports 10W charging.
For the camera, the phone has a square-shaped AI triple-rear camera setup of 13-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel with an f/2.4 macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel f.2.0 primary sensor. For selfies, there is 8-megapixel camera on the front with AI beautification mode.
Display
|Type
|
HD+ (a 60Hz refresh rate, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and a waterdrop-style notch)
|Resolution
|
720 X 1600 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.52 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
4 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
13MP + 2MP + 2MP (Triple Camera: 13-megapixel primary lens along with a 2-megapixel macro shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor)
|Front Camera
|
8 MP
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes (1080p)
Battery
|Capacity
|
4230 mAh
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.3 GHz (MediaTek Helio P35 processor)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (ColorOS 7.2)
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 3G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM & CDMA
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Micro
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Proximity, Accelerometer, Fingerprint ( Rear mounted Fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
