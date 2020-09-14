Description

Oppo A35 features a 6.52-inch waterdrop display with an HD+ resolution and 720 x 1600 pixel, a 60Hz refresh rate, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and a waterdrop-style notch. The phone sports a fingerprint reader on the back.



Under the hood, Oppo A35 is powered by Helio P35 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM. It has 128GB of onboard storage that can be expanded up to 256GB using a microSD card. It is backed up by a 4,230mAh battery that supports 10W charging.

For the camera, the phone has a square-shaped AI triple-rear camera setup of 13-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel with an f/2.4 macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel f.2.0 primary sensor. For selfies, there is 8-megapixel camera on the front with AI beautification mode.