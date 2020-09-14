A33
Oppo A33

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 1.8 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.53 inches
  • Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
  • RAM : 3 GB
  • Camera : 13MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Description

Oppo A33 features  a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) hole-punch display with 90Hz refresh rate and a single punch-hole selfie camera located in the top left corner. It also has a fingerprint scanner at the back. Under the hood, the phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor. The phone is shown with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. Though, the company is likely to be coming in more memory variants.

For the camera, the Oppo A33 comes equipped with a triple rear camera, which includes a 13-megapixel primary lens with f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel portrait lens with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

On the battery front, there is a large 5,000mAh battery, which has support for up to 18W of fast charging. It runs Android 10 OS with ColorOS 7.2 on top.

Display

Type

HD+ (90Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio)
Resolution

720 X 1600 pixels

Screen Size

6.53 inches

Memory

RAM

3 GB

Internal Memory

32 GB

Expandable

256 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

13MP + 2MP + 2MP (Triple Camera with 13-megapixel main shooter, a 2-megapixel macro cam and a 2-megapixel depth sensor)
Front Camera

8 MP (f/2.0 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes (1080p)

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (with 18W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 1.8 GHz (Snapdragon 460)
Operating System

Android 10 (with ColorOS 7.2)

Connectivity

Network

3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM & CDMA

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes

Internet

EDGE, GPRS, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Proximity (Rear mounted fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

