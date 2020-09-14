Description

Oppo A33 features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) hole-punch display with 90Hz refresh rate and a single punch-hole selfie camera located in the top left corner. It also has a fingerprint scanner at the back. Under the hood, the phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor. The phone is shown with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. Though, the company is likely to be coming in more memory variants.



For the camera, the Oppo A33 comes equipped with a triple rear camera, which includes a 13-megapixel primary lens with f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel portrait lens with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.



On the battery front, there is a large 5,000mAh battery, which has support for up to 18W of fast charging. It runs Android 10 OS with ColorOS 7.2 on top.