Oppo A32

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 1.8 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.5 inches
  • Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 13MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Description

Oppo A32 features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution, refresh rate of 90Hz and 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC, paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone runs on Android 10-based ColorOS 7.2. There is a physical fingerprint sensor at the back, as well.


On the camera front, the Oppo A32 has a triple rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. There is also a 16-megapixel selfie camera at the front, with an f/2.0 aperture placed inside the punch hole in the upper left corner at the front.

Oppo A32 is backed up by a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging. The connectivity features are 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack.

Display

Type

HD+ (90Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio)
Resolution

720 X 1600 pixels

Screen Size

6.5 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

256 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

13MP + 2MP + 2MP (Triple Camera with 13-megapixel main shooter, a 2-megapixel macro cam and a 2-megapixel depth sensor)
Front Camera

16 MP (f/2.0 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes (1080p)

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (with 18W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 1.8 GHz (Snapdragon 460)
Operating System

Android 10 (with ColorOS 7.1)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G

GSM/CDMA

GSM & CDMA

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes

Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, Fingerprint, Accelerometer ( Rear mounted fingerprint sensor)
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

