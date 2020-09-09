You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 1.8 GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.5 inches
- Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
Oppo A32 features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution, refresh rate of 90Hz and 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC, paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone runs on Android 10-based ColorOS 7.2. There is a physical fingerprint sensor at the back, as well.
On the camera front, the Oppo A32 has a triple rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. There is also a 16-megapixel selfie camera at the front, with an f/2.0 aperture placed inside the punch hole in the upper left corner at the front.
Oppo A32 is backed up by a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging. The connectivity features are 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack.
Display
|Type
|
HD+ (90Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio)
|Resolution
|
720 X 1600 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.5 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
13MP + 2MP + 2MP (Triple Camera with 13-megapixel main shooter, a 2-megapixel macro cam and a 2-megapixel depth sensor)
|Front Camera
|
16 MP (f/2.0 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes (1080p)
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh (with 18W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 1.8 GHz (Snapdragon 460)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (with ColorOS 7.1)
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 3G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM & CDMA
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Proximity, Fingerprint, Accelerometer ( Rear mounted fingerprint sensor)
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
