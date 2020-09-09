Description

Oppo A32 features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution, refresh rate of 90Hz and 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC, paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone runs on Android 10-based ColorOS 7.2. There is a physical fingerprint sensor at the back, as well.





On the camera front, the Oppo A32 has a triple rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. There is also a 16-megapixel selfie camera at the front, with an f/2.0 aperture placed inside the punch hole in the upper left corner at the front.



Oppo A32 is backed up by a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging. The connectivity features are 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack.



