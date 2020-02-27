Description

The Oppo A31 smartphone feature a 6.5-inch HD+ waterdrop display (1600 x 720 pixels)and comes powered by a 2.3GHz Mediatek P35 chpset, which is paired with 6GB RAM & 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone runs on Android Pie based on ColorOS 6.1. Oppo A31 gets its power from 4,230 mAh battery, which claims to provide 45 hours of talk time, 8 hours of video playback and 35 hours of audio playback.





For the optics, the Oppo A31 comes with triple rear camera setup with the combination of a 12-megapixel as a primary lens, a 2-megapixel portrait lens, and another 2-megapixel macro lens. On the front, it has an 8-megapixel selfie sensor.The smartphone comes with a rear mounted fingerprint sensor, that claims to open the device within 0.47 seconds. Connectivity options include Dual SIM (Dual Nano-SIM), GPS, A-GPS, Beidou, Glonass, Bluetooth 5.0 and WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac. The smartphone measures 155.9x75.5x8.3 mm and weighs around 180 grams.