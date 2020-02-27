A31 4GB

Product Features :

  • Launch : 27 February, 2020
  • Operating System : Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
  • Battery : 4230 mAh
  • Display : 6.5 inches
  • Resolution : 1080 x 1920 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 12MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Variants:

Description

The Oppo A31 smartphone feature a 6.5-inch HD+ waterdrop display (1600 x 720 pixels)and comes powered by a 2.3GHz Mediatek P35 chpset, which is paired with 6GB RAM & 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone  runs on Android Pie based on ColorOS 6.1. Oppo A31 gets its power from 4,230 mAh battery, which claims to provide 45 hours of talk time, 8 hours of video playback and 35 hours of audio playback.

For the optics, the Oppo A31 comes with triple rear camera setup with the combination of a 12-megapixel as a primary lens, a 2-megapixel portrait lens, and another 2-megapixel macro lens. On the front, it has an 8-megapixel selfie sensor.The smartphone comes with a rear mounted fingerprint sensor, that claims to open the device within 0.47 seconds. Connectivity options include Dual SIM (Dual Nano-SIM), GPS, A-GPS, Beidou, Glonass, Bluetooth 5.0 and WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac. The smartphone measures 155.9x75.5x8.3 mm and weighs around 180 grams.

Display

Type

HD+ (Corning Gorilla Glass 5)
Resolution

1080 x 1920 pixels

Screen Size

6.5 inches

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB

Expandable

256 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

12MP + 2MP + 2MP (Triple AI Cameras: 12-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8, a 2-megapixel portrait lens with f/2.4, and 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture)
Front Camera

8 MP (AI Beautification Camera)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (Dual-tone LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes (1080p)

Battery

Capacity

4230 mAh

Type

Non Removable

Talktime

35 hrs

Dimension

Design

Bar

Weight

180 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.3 GHz (MediaTek P35 processor,PowerVR GE8320 GPU)
Operating System

Android 9.0 (with ColorOS 6.1)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G

GSM/CDMA

GSM & CDMA

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes

Internet

LTE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Micro

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, G- sensor, Accelerometer, Fingerprint ( Rear mounted Fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

The company has announced that the Oppo A31 6GB RAM with 128GB of internal storage is now available for purchase.

The Oppo A31 smartphone comes powered with 2.3GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765V/CB) chipset, paired with PowerVR GE8320 GPU.

The Oppo A31 smartphone comes loaded with MediaTek Helio P35 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Oppo A31 might be the company's first A-series phone to launch this year.

