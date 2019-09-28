  • 16:29 Jan 17, 2020
A31
Oppo A31

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 4230 mAh
  • Display : 6.5 inches
  • Resolution : 1080 x 1920 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 12MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Description

The Oppo A31/Reno S will feature a 6.5-inch display with HD+ resolution. It will be powered by a 2 GHz processor by Mediatek and will be backed up by 4230 mAh battery. The phone will have ColorOS 6.1.2 suggesting that it will run Android Pie.

The smartphone will come with a waterdrop notch display. The volume buttons will be on the left and the power button will be on the right. The 3.5mm audio jack, micro USB port and speaker grill will be present on the bottom. Oppo A31 is tipped to measure 164×75.5x173mm

Display

Type

HD+ (Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and waterdrop-style notch design)
Resolution

1080 x 1920 pixels

Screen Size

6.5 inches

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

256 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

12MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (quad-camera setup)
Front Camera

8 MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (Dual-tone LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes (1080p)

Battery

Capacity

4230 mAh

Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Chipset)
Operating System

Android 9.0 (with ColorOS 6.0)

Connectivity

Network

3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM & CDMA

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Micro

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Fingerprint, Accelerometer, Proximity ( Rear mounted Fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Oppo A31 could soon launch, receives Bluetooth certification

Oppo A31 could soon launch, receives Bluetooth certification

Oppo A31 might be the company's first A-series phone to launch this year.

