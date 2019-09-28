Description

The Oppo A31/Reno S will feature a 6.5-inch display with HD+ resolution. It will be powered by a 2 GHz processor by Mediatek and will be backed up by 4230 mAh battery. The phone will have ColorOS 6.1.2 suggesting that it will run Android Pie.



The smartphone will come with a waterdrop notch display. The volume buttons will be on the left and the power button will be on the right. The 3.5mm audio jack, micro USB port and speaker grill will be present on the bottom. Oppo A31 is tipped to measure 164×75.5x173mm