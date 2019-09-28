You might like this
Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 9.0
- Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
- Battery : 4230 mAh
- Display : 6.5 inches
- Resolution : 1080 x 1920 pixels
- RAM : 4 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
The Oppo A31/Reno S will feature a 6.5-inch display with HD+ resolution. It will be powered by a 2 GHz processor by Mediatek and will be backed up by 4230 mAh battery. The phone will have ColorOS 6.1.2 suggesting that it will run Android Pie.
The smartphone will come with a waterdrop notch display. The volume buttons will be on the left and the power button will be on the right. The 3.5mm audio jack, micro USB port and speaker grill will be present on the bottom. Oppo A31 is tipped to measure 164×75.5x173mm
Display
|Type
|
HD+ (Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and waterdrop-style notch design)
|Resolution
|
1080 x 1920 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.5 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
4 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
12MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (quad-camera setup)
|Front Camera
|
8 MP
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (Dual-tone LED flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (1080p)
Battery
|Capacity
|
4230 mAh
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Chipset)
|Operating System
|
Android 9.0 (with ColorOS 6.0)
Connectivity
|Network
|
3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM & CDMA
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Micro
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Fingerprint, Accelerometer, Proximity ( Rear mounted Fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
