  • 03:19 Jan 01, 2020
A1K

Oppo A1K

Price :

Rs. 7399

Product Features :

  • Launch : 30 April, 2019
  • Operating System : Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 6.1 inches
  • Resolution : 720 x 1520 pixels
  • RAM : 2 GB
  • Camera : 8 MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Rs. 7399

Description

Oppo A1K features a 6.1-inch HD+ display that supports a resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels along with support for 19:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by a 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 processor with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. 

 

For the camera, theOppo A1K features an 8-megapixel rear camera with an LED flash. For the front, there is a 5-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calling.

 

It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery and it runs on ColorOS 6.0, which is based on Android 9.0 Pie. On the connectivity front, it supports dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/GLONASS, dual SIM and micro USB port. The phone measures 154.5 x 73.8 x 8.4mm and weighs 170 grams.

Display

Type

HD+

Resolution

720 x 1520 pixels

Screen Size

6.1 inches

Memory

RAM

2 GB

Internal Memory

32 GB

Expandable

256 GB (Dedicated micro SD card Slot)

Camera

Rear Camera

8 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
Front Camera

5 MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes (1080p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

4000 mAh

Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

154.3 x 71.1 x 8.45 mm

Weight

170 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Helio P22 processor)
Operating System

Android 9.0 (Pie with ColorOS 6.0)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE (2G: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900, CDMA 800 & TD-SCDMA, 3G: HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100, 4G: LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) )
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

4.2

WiFi

Yes

Internet

GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Micro

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (XviD/MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Digtal Compass, Ambient Light, Gyroscope, Fingerprint (Face unlock feature )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
Water Proof

No

Oppo A1K, Oppo F11 price slashed in India

Oppo A1K, Oppo F11 price slashed in India

The company has slashed the price of Oppo A1K by Rs 500, while it has reduced the price of Oppo F11 by Rs 2,000 in India.

Oppo A1K and Oppo A5s receive a price cut of upto Rs 1,000

Oppo A1K and Oppo A5s receive a price cut of upto Rs 1,000

Oppo A1K has received a price cut of Rs 500 while the Oppo A5s price has been slashed by Rs 1,000.

Oppo A1K launched in India for Rs 8,490, to be available on both offline and online channels

Oppo A1K launched in India for Rs 8,490, to be available on both offline and online channels

The smartphone comes with a price tag of Rs 8,490 and it will be available for sale starting from today on Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal, Tata CLiQ, PayTM Mall and all offline stores.

Oppo A1K reportedly goes on sale offline, priced at Rs 8,490

Oppo A1K reportedly goes on sale offline, priced at Rs 8,490

The Oppo A1K is available at offline retailers for Rs 8,490 and features a 6.1-inch HD+ display with waterdrop notch, a screen resolution of 1560 × 720 pixels along with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It’s powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 processor along with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU, 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage.

Oppo A1K with 6.1-inch HD+ display announced

Oppo A1K with 6.1-inch HD+ display announced

The smartphone features a 6.1-inch HD+ display with waterdrop notch, a screen resolution of 1560 × 720 pixels along with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

