Description

Oppo A1K features a 6.1-inch HD+ display that supports a resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels along with support for 19:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by a 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 processor with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage.

For the camera, theOppo A1K features an 8-megapixel rear camera with an LED flash. For the front, there is a 5-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calling.

It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery and it runs on ColorOS 6.0, which is based on Android 9.0 Pie. On the connectivity front, it supports dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/GLONASS, dual SIM and micro USB port. The phone measures 154.5 x 73.8 x 8.4mm and weighs 170 grams.

