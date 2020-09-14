Description

Oppo A15s will feature a 6.52-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with 720 x 1600 pixel resolution. It will have 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. There will be a fingerprint reader on the back of the device.

There’s no mention of the processor in the poster. The phone may feature the same Helio P35 that fuels the Oppo A15. It might be backed up by a 4,230mAh battery.

There will be a square-shaped AI triple camera system. The camera specifications include a 13MP primary camera, a 2MP macro and 2MP depth on the back. Up front, there will be a 5MP selfies snapper, housed in a waterdrop notch.