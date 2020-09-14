You might like this
Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
- Battery : 4230 mAh
- Display : 6.52 inches
- Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
- RAM : 4 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
Oppo A15s will feature a 6.52-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with 720 x 1600 pixel resolution. It will have 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. There will be a fingerprint reader on the back of the device.
There’s no mention of the processor in the poster. The phone may feature the same Helio P35 that fuels the Oppo A15. It might be backed up by a 4,230mAh battery.
There will be a square-shaped AI triple camera system. The camera specifications include a 13MP primary camera, a 2MP macro and 2MP depth on the back. Up front, there will be a 5MP selfies snapper, housed in a waterdrop notch.
Display
|Type
|
HD+ (89% screen-to-body ratio and a waterdrop-style notch)
|Resolution
|
720 X 1600 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.52 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
4 GB
|Internal Memory
|
64 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
13MP + 2MP + 2MP (Triple Camera: 13-megapixel primary lens along with a 2-megapixel macro shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor)
|Front Camera
|
5 MP
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes (1080p)
Battery
|Capacity
|
4230 mAh
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.3 GHz (MediaTek Helio P35 processor)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (ColorOS 7.2)
Connectivity
|Network
|
3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM & CDMA
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Micro
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Proximity, Accelerometer, Fingerprint ( Rear mounted Fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
