A15s
Rumoured Specs

Oppo A15s

Price :

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
  • Battery : 4230 mAh
  • Display : 6.52 inches
  • Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 13MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Product Features :

  • Operating System :Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
  • Battery : 4230 mAh
  • Display : 6.52 inches
  • Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Description

Oppo A15s will feature a 6.52-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with 720 x 1600 pixel resolution. It will have 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. There will be a fingerprint reader on the back of the device.

 

There’s no mention of the processor in the poster. The phone may feature the same Helio P35 that fuels the Oppo A15. It might be backed up by a 4,230mAh battery.

 

There will be a square-shaped AI triple camera system. The camera specifications include a 13MP primary camera, a 2MP macro and 2MP depth on the back. Up front, there will be a 5MP selfies snapper, housed in a waterdrop notch.

Display

Type

HD+ (89% screen-to-body ratio and a waterdrop-style notch)
Resolution

720 X 1600 pixels

Screen Size

6.52 inches

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB

Expandable

256 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

13MP + 2MP + 2MP (Triple Camera: 13-megapixel primary lens along with a 2-megapixel macro shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor)
Front Camera

5 MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes (1080p)

Battery

Capacity

4230 mAh

Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.3 GHz (MediaTek Helio P35 processor)
Operating System

Android 10 (ColorOS 7.2)

Connectivity

Network

3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM & CDMA

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Micro

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, Accelerometer, Fingerprint ( Rear mounted Fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Oppo A15s to launch in India soon, key specs leaked

Oppo A15s to launch in India soon, key specs leaked

Oppo A15s will feature a 6.52-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with 720 x 1600 pixel resolution.

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Advertisement

Oppo Image gallery

Latest Oppo Mobiles

Oppo Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies