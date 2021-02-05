A15s 128GB

Oppo A15s 128GB

Price :

Rs. 12490

Product Features :

  • Launch : 05 February, 2021
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
  • Battery : 4230 mAh
  • Display : 6.52 inches
  • Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 13MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Variants:

Description

Oppo A15s features a 6.52-inch waterdrop display with an 89% screen-to-body ratio and an HD+ resolution and 720 x 1600 pixel. It has 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone sports a fingerprint reader on the back.

 

Under the hood, Oppo A15s is powered by Helio P35 processor. It is backed up by a 4,230mAh battery. The phone is just 7.9mm thick.

 

For the camera, the phone has a square-shaped AI triple-rear camera setup of 13-megapixel, 2-megapixel (macro), and 2-megapixel (depth) sensors which includes features like Night mode, Time-lapse, slow-motion etc, For selfies, there is 8MP camera on the front with AI beautification mode.

 

The device runs on ColorOS 7.2 that supports features such as system-wide dark mode, Icon Pull-Down Gesture feature and 3-finger Scrolling Screenshot on the smartphone.

Display

Type

HD+ (89% screen-to-body ratio and a waterdrop-style notch)
Resolution

720 X 1600 pixels

Screen Size

6.52 inches

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

256 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

13MP + 2MP + 2MP (Triple Camera: 13-megapixel primary lens along with a 2-megapixel macro shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor)
Front Camera

8 MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes (1080p)

Battery

Capacity

4230 mAh

Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.3 GHz (MediaTek Helio P35 processor)
Operating System

Android 10 (ColorOS 7.2)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G

GSM/CDMA

GSM & CDMA

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Micro

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, Fingerprint, Accelerometer ( Rear mounted Fingerprint sensor)
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Oppo A15s new variant with 4GB RAM, 128GB storage launched in India for Rs 12490

The 4+128 GB variant of A15s will be available across all mainline retail channels and Amazon starting today.

