Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
- Battery : 4230 mAh
- Display : 6.22 inches
- Resolution : 720 x 1560 pixels
- RAM : 3 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
Oppo A12 will feature a 6.52-inch display with a waterdrop-style notch. It is said to feature eye protection
Oppo A15 will be equipped with a 13-megapixel primary lens along with a 2-megapixel macro shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an LED flash.
The Oppo A15 will be powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB internal storage. The storage will be expandable up to 256GB using a microSD.
The Oppo A15 is tipped to pack a 4,230mAh battery and have a 5-megapixel selfie camera. It is said to run on Android 10-based ColorOS 7.2. Further, it is also revealed that the phone will measure 164x75x8mm and weigh about 175 grams.
Display
|Type
|
HD+ (Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and waterdrop-style notch design)
|Resolution
|
720 x 1560 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.22 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
3 GB
|Internal Memory
|
32 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
13MP + 2MP + 2MP (Triple Camera: 13-megapixel primary lens along with a 2-megapixel macro shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor)
|Front Camera
|
5 MP
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (Dual-tone LED flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (1080p)
Battery
|Capacity
|
4230 mAh
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Weight
|
175 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.3 GHz (MediaTek Helio P35 processor)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (ColorOS 7.2)
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 3G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM & CDMA
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Micro
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Proximity, Fingerprint, Accelerometer ( Rear mounted Fingerprint sensor)
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
