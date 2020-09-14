A15
Rumoured Specs

Oppo A15

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
  • Battery : 4230 mAh
  • Display : 6.22 inches
  • Resolution : 720 x 1560 pixels
  • RAM : 3 GB
  • Camera : 13MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Description

Oppo A12 will feature a 6.52-inch display with a waterdrop-style notch. It is said to feature eye protection

Oppo A15 will be equipped with a 13-megapixel primary lens along with a 2-megapixel macro shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an LED flash.

The Oppo A15 will be powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB internal storage. The storage will be expandable up to 256GB using a microSD.

The Oppo A15 is tipped to pack a 4,230mAh battery and have a 5-megapixel selfie camera. It is said to run on Android 10-based ColorOS 7.2. Further, it is also revealed that the phone will measure 164x75x8mm and weigh about 175 grams.

Display

Type

HD+ (Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and waterdrop-style notch design)
Resolution

720 x 1560 pixels

Screen Size

6.22 inches

Memory

RAM

3 GB

Internal Memory

32 GB

Expandable

256 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

13MP + 2MP + 2MP (Triple Camera: 13-megapixel primary lens along with a 2-megapixel macro shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor)
Front Camera

5 MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (Dual-tone LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes (1080p)

Battery

Capacity

4230 mAh

Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Weight

175 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.3 GHz (MediaTek Helio P35 processor)
Operating System

Android 10 (ColorOS 7.2)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G

GSM/CDMA

GSM & CDMA

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Micro

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, Fingerprint, Accelerometer ( Rear mounted Fingerprint sensor)
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Oppo A15 teased with 6.52-inch display ahead of its official launch in India

Oppo A15 teased with 6.52-inch display ahead of its official launch in India

Oppo A15 will feature a 6.52-inch display with a waterdrop-style notch.

