A12s
Coming Soon

Oppo A12s

Price :

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
  • Battery : 4230 mAh
  • Display : 6.22 inches
  • Resolution : 720 x 1560 pixels
  • RAM : 3 GB
  • Camera : 13MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System :Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
  • Battery : 4230 mAh
  • Display : 6.22 inches
  • Resolution : 720 x 1560 pixels
  • RAM : 3 GB
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Description

The Oppo A12s is loaded with a 6.22-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels and 88.3 percent screen-to-body ratio. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 processor along with 3GB of RAM and up to 32GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card slot.

 

The smartphone features a dual-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. The Oppo A12s is loaded with a 4230mAH battery.

 

The phone runs on ColorOS 6.1, based on Android 9 Pie. The phone comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a Face Unlock feature is also present. On the connectivity front, it supports 4G LTE, WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, AGPS, dedicated microSD card slot, dual-SIM slot and micro USB port.

Display

Type

HD+ (88.3 percent screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution

720 x 1560 pixels

Screen Size

6.22 inches

Memory

RAM

3 GB

Internal Memory

32 GB

Expandable

256 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

13MP + 2MP

Front Camera

5 MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (Dual-tone LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes (1080p)

Battery

Capacity

4230 mAh

Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Weight

165 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.3 GHz (MediaTek Helio P35 processor)
Operating System

Android 9.0 (ColorOS 6.1.2)

Connectivity

Network

3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM & CDMA

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Micro

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, Fingerprint, Accelerometer ( Rear mounted Fingerprint sensor)
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Oppo A12s launched with MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, 4,230mAh battery

Oppo A12s launched with MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, 4,230mAh battery

The Oppo A12s is loaded with a 6.22-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels and 88.3 percent screen-to-body ratio.

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Advertisement

Oppo Image gallery

Latest Oppo Mobiles

Oppo Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Competitors of Vivo Y30

Top 5 Competitors of Vivo Y30

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies