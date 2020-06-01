You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 9.0
- Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
- Battery : 4230 mAh
- Display : 6.22 inches
- Resolution : 720 x 1560 pixels
- RAM : 3 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
The Oppo A12s is loaded with a 6.22-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels and 88.3 percent screen-to-body ratio. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 processor along with 3GB of RAM and up to 32GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card slot.
The smartphone features a dual-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. The Oppo A12s is loaded with a 4230mAH battery.
The phone runs on ColorOS 6.1, based on Android 9 Pie. The phone comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a Face Unlock feature is also present. On the connectivity front, it supports 4G LTE, WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, AGPS, dedicated microSD card slot, dual-SIM slot and micro USB port.
Display
|Type
|
HD+ (88.3 percent screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|
720 x 1560 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.22 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
3 GB
|Internal Memory
|
32 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
13MP + 2MP
|Front Camera
|
5 MP
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (Dual-tone LED flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (1080p)
Battery
|Capacity
|
4230 mAh
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Weight
|
165 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.3 GHz (MediaTek Helio P35 processor)
|Operating System
|
Android 9.0 (ColorOS 6.1.2)
Connectivity
|Network
|
3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM & CDMA
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Micro
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Proximity, Fingerprint, Accelerometer ( Rear mounted Fingerprint sensor)
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
