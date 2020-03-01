Description

Oppo A12e features a 6.2 inch HD+ display with resolution 720x1520 pixels, 19:9 aspect ratio and 88.8% high-ratio screen. It is powered by a 14nm Snapdragon 450 1.8 GHz octa-core processor coupled with 3GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. There’s also microSD card support.



In the software department, the OPPO A12e runs on ColorOS 5.1 skin, which is based on Android 8 Oreo. It is backed up by a 4230mAh battery. The device measures 156.2 x 75.6 x 8.2 mm and weighs in at 168 grams. There is no fingerprint scanner but it comes with face unlock.





On the camera front, it has a dual rear camera of 13-megapixel with f/2.2 aperture and 2-megapixel with f/2.4 aperture sensors with LED flash and an 8-megapixel snapper with f/2.2 aperture. The primary camera on the device is capable of shooting 1080p videos at 30 frames per second.



