You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 8.1
- Processor : Octa Core 1.8 GHz
- Battery : 4230 mAh
- Display : 6.2 inches
- Resolution : 720 x 1520 pixels
- RAM : 4 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
Oppo A12e features a 6.2 inch HD+ display with resolution 720x1520 pixels, 19:9 aspect ratio and 88.8% high-ratio screen. It is powered by a 14nm Snapdragon 450 1.8 GHz octa-core processor coupled with 3GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. There’s also microSD card support.
In the software department, the OPPO A12e runs on ColorOS 5.1 skin, which is based on Android 8 Oreo. It is backed up by a 4230mAh battery. The device measures 156.2 x 75.6 x 8.2 mm and weighs in at 168 grams. There is no fingerprint scanner but it comes with face unlock.
On the camera front, it has a dual rear camera of 13-megapixel with f/2.2 aperture and 2-megapixel with f/2.4 aperture sensors with LED flash and an 8-megapixel snapper with f/2.2 aperture. The primary camera on the device is capable of shooting 1080p videos at 30 frames per second.
Display
|Type
|
HD+ (IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors)
|Resolution
|
720 x 1520 pixels (19:9 ratio)
|Pixel Density
|
271 ppi
|Screen Size
|
6.2 inches (81.2% screen-to-body ratio)
Memory
|RAM
|
4 GB
|Internal Memory
|
64 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB (micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
13MP + 2MP (13 MP (f/2.2, AF) + 2 MP (f/2.4, no AF, depth sensor), LED flash, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama)
|Front Camera
|
8 MP (Aperture f/2.2, With A.I. Beauty Technology)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes (1080p@30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
4230 mAh
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
156.2 x 75.6 x 8.2 mm
|Weight
|
168 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 1.8 GHz (Qualcomm SDM450 Snapdragon 450, Adreno 506 GPU, Cortex-A53)
|Operating System
|
Android 8.1 (Oreo, ColorOs 5.1)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE (GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900; HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100; LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800) )
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
4.2 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
EDGE, GPRS, LTE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS
|USB
|
Micro (2.0, USB On-The-Go)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.264/FLAC player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP3/eAAC+/WAV player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Light Sensor, Proximity, E-Compass, Accelerometer
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Google Apps, Notes, Calendar, Music Player)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
|Water Proof
|
No
Oppo News
You might like this
Competitors
Advertisement