A12e
Oppo A12e

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 8.1
  • Processor : Octa Core 1.8 GHz
  • Battery : 4230 mAh
  • Display : 6.2 inches
  • Resolution : 720 x 1520 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 13MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Oppo A12e features a 6.2 inch HD+ display with resolution 720x1520 pixels, 19:9 aspect ratio and 88.8% high-ratio screen. It is powered by a 14nm Snapdragon 450 1.8 GHz octa-core processor coupled with 3GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. There’s also microSD card support.

In the software department, the OPPO A12e runs on ColorOS 5.1 skin, which is based on Android 8 Oreo. It is backed up by a 4230mAh battery. The device measures 156.2 x 75.6 x 8.2 mm and weighs in at 168 grams. There is no fingerprint scanner but it comes with face unlock.


On the camera front, it has a dual rear camera of 13-megapixel with f/2.2 aperture and 2-megapixel with f/2.4 aperture sensors with LED flash and an 8-megapixel snapper with f/2.2 aperture. The primary camera on the device is capable of shooting 1080p videos at 30 frames per second.

HD+ (IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors)
720 x 1520 pixels (19:9 ratio)
271 ppi

6.2 inches (81.2% screen-to-body ratio)

4 GB

64 GB

256 GB (micro SD card)

13MP + 2MP (13 MP (f/2.2, AF) + 2 MP (f/2.4, no AF, depth sensor), LED flash, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama)
8 MP (Aperture f/2.2, With A.I. Beauty Technology)
No

Yes

Yes (1080p@30fps)

4230 mAh

Non Removable

Bar

156.2 x 75.6 x 8.2 mm

168 grams

Octa Core 1.8 GHz (Qualcomm SDM450 Snapdragon 450, Adreno 506 GPU, Cortex-A53)
Android 8.1 (Oreo, ColorOs 5.1)

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE (GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900; HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100; LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800) )
GSM

4.2 (A2DP, LE)
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
EDGE, GPRS, LTE

With GLONASS

Micro (2.0, USB On-The-Go)
No

3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
Dual

No

No

Yes

Yes (MP4/H.264/FLAC player)
Yes (MP3/eAAC+/WAV player)

No

Light Sensor, Proximity, E-Compass, Accelerometer

Yes (Google Apps, Notes, Calendar, Music Player)
1 Year

No

No

Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
No

Oppo A12e specs appear on official site, key specs revealed

Oppo A12e features a 6.2 inch HD+ display with resolution 720x1520 pixels, 19:9 aspect ratio and 88.8% high-ratio screen.

