Product Features :

  • Launch : 08 June, 2020
  • Operating System : Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
  • Battery : 4230 mAh
  • Display : 6.22 inches
  • Resolution : 720 x 1560 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 13MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Variants:

Description

Oppo A12 is loaded with a 6.22-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels along with 89 per cent screen-to-body ratio, 19:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The display also features an Eye Protection screen. 

 

The Oppo A12 is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 processor along with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card slot. 

 

The smartphone features a dual-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. The Oppo A12 is loaded with a 4230mAH battery that it claims supports 17 hours of online video streaming, 8 hours of online gaming, and 63 hours of audio playback. 

 

The phone runs on Android 9.0 Pie based on ColorOS 6.1. The phone comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a Face Unlock feature is also present. On the connectivity front, it supports 4G LTE, WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, AGPS, dedicated microSD card slot, dual-SIM slot and micro USB port. The phone measures  155.9 x 75.5 x 8.3 mm and weighs 165 grams.

Display

Type

HD+ (Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and waterdrop-style notch design)
Resolution

720 x 1560 pixels

Screen Size

6.22 inches

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB

Expandable

256 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

13MP + 2MP

Front Camera

5 MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (Dual-tone LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes (1080p)

Battery

Capacity

4230 mAh

Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Weight

165 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.3 GHz (MediaTek Helio P35 processor)
Operating System

Android 9.0 (ColorOS 6.1.2)

Connectivity

Network

3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM & CDMA

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Micro

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Proximity (Rear mounted Fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Oppo A12 with MediaTek Helio P35 chipset launched in India

The company has introduced Oppo A12 smartphone in the country.

Oppo A12 with 6.22-inch HD+ display announced

The Oppo A12 is available in Black and Blue colour options.

Oppo A12 with 6.22-inch HD+ display announced

The Oppo A12 is available in Black and Blue colour options.

Oppo A12 leaked specifications show Helio P35 SoC and 4,230mAh Battery

Oppo A12 leaked specifications show Helio P35 SoC and 4,230mAh Battery

Oppo A12 smartphone will feature a 6.22-inch HD+ resolution display with waterdrop notch.

