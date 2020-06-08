Description

Oppo A12 is loaded with a 6.22-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels along with 89 per cent screen-to-body ratio, 19:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The display also features an Eye Protection screen.

The Oppo A12 is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 processor along with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card slot.

The smartphone features a dual-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. The Oppo A12 is loaded with a 4230mAH battery that it claims supports 17 hours of online video streaming, 8 hours of online gaming, and 63 hours of audio playback.

The phone runs on Android 9.0 Pie based on ColorOS 6.1. The phone comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a Face Unlock feature is also present. On the connectivity front, it supports 4G LTE, WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, AGPS, dedicated microSD card slot, dual-SIM slot and micro USB port. The phone measures 155.9 x 75.5 x 8.3 mm and weighs 165 grams.