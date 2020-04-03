  • 18:15 Apr 03, 2020
A12
Rumoured Specs

Oppo A12

  • Operating System : Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
  • Battery : 4230 mAh
  • Display : 6.22 inches
  • Resolution : 720 x 1560 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 13MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Description

The Oppo A12 smartphone features a 6.22-inch HD+ resolution display. Under the hood, the phone is powered by MediaTek's Helio P35 processor, coupled with 4,230mAh battery and upto 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The storage can be expanded via a microSD card slot.

The Oppo A12 is equipped with a dual-camera setup on its rear with a combination of 12-megapixel + 2-megapixel. For capturing selfies, it has an 5-megapixel front camera.

The phone will reportedly weigh 165 grams and measure 155.9x75.5x8.3mm. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Display

Type

HD+ (Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and waterdrop-style notch design)
Resolution

720 x 1560 pixels

Screen Size

6.22 inches

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB

Expandable

256 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

13MP + 2MP

Front Camera

5 MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (Dual-tone LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes (1080p)

Battery

Capacity

4230 mAh

Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Weight

165 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.3 GHz (MediaTek’s Helio P35)
Operating System

Android 9.0 (ColorOS 6.1.2)

Connectivity

Network

3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM & CDMA

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Micro

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Fingerprint, Accelerometer, Proximity ( Rear mounted Fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Oppo A12 leaked specifications show Helio P35 SoC and 4,230mAh Battery

Oppo A12 smartphone will feature a 6.22-inch HD+ resolution display with waterdrop notch.

