Description

The Oppo A12 smartphone features a 6.22-inch HD+ resolution display. Under the hood, the phone is powered by MediaTek's Helio P35 processor, coupled with 4,230mAh battery and upto 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The storage can be expanded via a microSD card slot.



The Oppo A12 is equipped with a dual-camera setup on its rear with a combination of 12-megapixel + 2-megapixel. For capturing selfies, it has an 5-megapixel front camera.



The phone will reportedly weigh 165 grams and measure 155.9x75.5x8.3mm. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.