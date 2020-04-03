You might like this
Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 9.0
- Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
- Battery : 4230 mAh
- Display : 6.22 inches
- Resolution : 720 x 1560 pixels
- RAM : 4 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
The Oppo A12 smartphone features a 6.22-inch HD+ resolution display. Under the hood, the phone is powered by MediaTek's Helio P35 processor, coupled with 4,230mAh battery and upto 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The storage can be expanded via a microSD card slot.
The Oppo A12 is equipped with a dual-camera setup on its rear with a combination of 12-megapixel + 2-megapixel. For capturing selfies, it has an 5-megapixel front camera.
The phone will reportedly weigh 165 grams and measure 155.9x75.5x8.3mm. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.
Display
|Type
|
HD+ (Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and waterdrop-style notch design)
|Resolution
|
720 x 1560 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.22 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
4 GB
|Internal Memory
|
64 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
13MP + 2MP
|Front Camera
|
5 MP
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (Dual-tone LED flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (1080p)
Battery
|Capacity
|
4230 mAh
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Weight
|
165 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.3 GHz (MediaTek’s Helio P35)
|Operating System
|
Android 9.0 (ColorOS 6.1.2)
Connectivity
|Network
|
3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM & CDMA
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Micro
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Fingerprint, Accelerometer, Proximity ( Rear mounted Fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
Oppo News
You might like this
Competitors
Advertisement