A11k

Oppo A11k

Price :

Rs. 8999

Product Features :

  • Launch : 22 June, 2020
  • Operating System : Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
  • Battery : 4230 mAh
  • Display : 6.22 inches
  • Resolution : 720 x 1520 pixels
  • RAM : 2 GB
  • Camera : 13MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Description

Oppo A11k features a 6.22-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels along with 89 per cent screen-to-body ratio, 270 ppi pixel density and 19:9 aspect ratio. The display also comes with eye protection mode.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a Mediatek Helio P35 processor clocked at 2.3GHz along with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The memory could be further expanded via microSD card slot. For security, the phone comes with a fingerprint sensor at the back.


On the camera front, the Oppo A11k features dual-camera setup at the rear with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is a 5-megapixel shooter with AI Beautification.

 
Oppo A11k is backed up by a 4230mAh battery providing talk-time of 45 hours and standby time of 450 hours and it runs on Android 9.0 Pie based on ColorOS 6.1.2 on top. The phone measures 155.9 x 75.5 x 8.3mm and weighs 165 grams. Connectivity options include Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Display

Type

HD+ (89 per cent screen-to-body ratio and waterdrop-style notch design, 19:9 aspect ratio)
Resolution

720 x 1520 pixels

Pixel Density

270 ppi

Screen Size

6.22 inches

Memory

RAM

2 GB

Internal Memory

32 GB

Expandable

256 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

13MP + 2MP (Dual Camera: 13-megapixel primary lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture)
Front Camera

5 MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (Dual-tone LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes (1080p)

Battery

Capacity

4230 mAh

Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

155.9 x 75.5 x 8.3mm

Weight

165 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.3 GHz (MediaTek Helio P35 processor)
Operating System

Android 9.0 (ColorOS 6.1.2)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G

GSM/CDMA

GSM & CDMA

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Micro

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, Fingerprint, Accelerometer ( Rear mounted Fingerprint sensor)
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Oppo A11k launched in India for Rs 8,990

