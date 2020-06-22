Description

Oppo A11k features a 6.22-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels along with 89 per cent screen-to-body ratio, 270 ppi pixel density and 19:9 aspect ratio. The display also comes with eye protection mode.



Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a Mediatek Helio P35 processor clocked at 2.3GHz along with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The memory could be further expanded via microSD card slot. For security, the phone comes with a fingerprint sensor at the back.





On the camera front, the Oppo A11k features dual-camera setup at the rear with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is a 5-megapixel shooter with AI Beautification.





Oppo A11k is backed up by a 4230mAh battery providing talk-time of 45 hours and standby time of 450 hours and it runs on Android 9.0 Pie based on ColorOS 6.1.2 on top. The phone measures 155.9 x 75.5 x 8.3mm and weighs 165 grams. Connectivity options include Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a 3.5mm audio jack.