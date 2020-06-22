You might like this
Product Features :
- Launch : 22 June, 2020
- Operating System :Android 9.0
- Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
- Battery : 4230 mAh
- Display : 6.22 inches
- Resolution : 720 x 1520 pixels
- RAM : 2 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
Oppo A11k features a 6.22-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels along with 89 per cent screen-to-body ratio, 270 ppi pixel density and 19:9 aspect ratio. The display also comes with eye protection mode.
Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a Mediatek Helio P35 processor clocked at 2.3GHz along with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The memory could be further expanded via microSD card slot. For security, the phone comes with a fingerprint sensor at the back.
On the camera front, the Oppo A11k features dual-camera setup at the rear with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is a 5-megapixel shooter with AI Beautification.
Oppo A11k is backed up by a 4230mAh battery providing talk-time of 45 hours and standby time of 450 hours and it runs on Android 9.0 Pie based on ColorOS 6.1.2 on top. The phone measures 155.9 x 75.5 x 8.3mm and weighs 165 grams. Connectivity options include Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a 3.5mm audio jack.
Display
|Type
|
HD+ (89 per cent screen-to-body ratio and waterdrop-style notch design, 19:9 aspect ratio)
|Resolution
|
720 x 1520 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
270 ppi
|Screen Size
|
6.22 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
2 GB
|Internal Memory
|
32 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
13MP + 2MP (Dual Camera: 13-megapixel primary lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
5 MP
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (Dual-tone LED flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (1080p)
Battery
|Capacity
|
4230 mAh
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
155.9 x 75.5 x 8.3mm
|Weight
|
165 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.3 GHz (MediaTek Helio P35 processor)
|Operating System
|
Android 9.0 (ColorOS 6.1.2)
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 3G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM & CDMA
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Micro
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Proximity, Fingerprint, Accelerometer ( Rear mounted Fingerprint sensor)
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
