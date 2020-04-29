Z
Rumoured Specs

OnePlus Z

Price :

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.96 GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 6.4 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 16MP + 12MP
  • Expandable : No

Description

OnePlus Z is said to feature a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels along with 90Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. 

 

The smartphone is reported to be powered by the latest MediaTek Dimensity 1000 processor. Multiple reports suggest that the phone will come with 8GB of RAM and it will be available in two storage options including 128GB and 256GB. 

 

On the camera front, the phone will come with a combination of 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor along with a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 12-megapixel telephoto sensor. The phone might come loaded with a 16-megapixel shooter. The OnePlus Z is said to feature 4,000mAh battery along with 30W fast charging solution. It could come with IP53 certification along with stereo speakers.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (Super AMOLED display, 90Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Pixel Density

402 ppi

Screen Size

6.4 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

256 GB

Expandable

No

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 16MP + 12MP (Triple Camera: 48MP rear camera with Dual LED Flash, f/1.6 aperture, 1/2.25 inch Sony IMX586 sensor, 0.8micron pixel size, OIS, EIS, 4K 60fps, Super Slow Motion 1080p at 240 fps, 720p at 960fps, 16MP 117 degree ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 2.5cm)
Front Camera

16 MP (Sony IMX471 sensor)
Image Stablizer

Yes

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4000 mAh (WARP Charge 30T Fast Charging support)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.96 GHz (MediaTek Dimensity 1000 processor)
Operating System

Android 10 (OxygenOS)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, aptX HD, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Type-C (3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

No

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

Yes

Sensors

Proximity, Gyroscope, Fingerprint, E-Compass, Ambient Light, Accelerometer ( Optical in-display fingerprint sensor, face unlock feature)
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

OnePlus Z 5G smartphone tipped to debut in July

OnePlus Z 5G smartphone tipped to debut in July

OnePlus Z will be powered by the latest MediaTek Dimensity 1000 processor along with 8GB RAM and 128GB or 256GB inbuilt storage models.

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro might launch on April 15

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro might launch on April 15

A new leak has emerged online revealing that the smartphones might get launched on April 15.

OnePlus 8 Lite live images, render shows triple-camera setup

OnePlus 8 Lite live images, render shows triple-camera setup

OnePlus 8 Lite is said to feature a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels along with 90Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio.

