Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2.96 GHz
- Battery : 4000 mAh
- Display : 6.4 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable : No
Description
OnePlus Z is said to feature a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels along with 90Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio.
The smartphone is reported to be powered by the latest MediaTek Dimensity 1000 processor. Multiple reports suggest that the phone will come with 8GB of RAM and it will be available in two storage options including 128GB and 256GB.
On the camera front, the phone will come with a combination of 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor along with a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 12-megapixel telephoto sensor. The phone might come loaded with a 16-megapixel shooter. The OnePlus Z is said to feature 4,000mAh battery along with 30W fast charging solution. It could come with IP53 certification along with stereo speakers.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (Super AMOLED display, 90Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support)
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
402 ppi
|Screen Size
|
6.4 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB
|Internal Memory
|
256 GB
|Expandable
|
No
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48MP + 16MP + 12MP (Triple Camera: 48MP rear camera with Dual LED Flash, f/1.6 aperture, 1/2.25 inch Sony IMX586 sensor, 0.8micron pixel size, OIS, EIS, 4K 60fps, Super Slow Motion 1080p at 240 fps, 720p at 960fps, 16MP 117 degree ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 2.5cm)
|Front Camera
|
16 MP (Sony IMX471 sensor)
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4000 mAh (WARP Charge 30T Fast Charging support)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.96 GHz (MediaTek Dimensity 1000 processor)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (OxygenOS)
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, aptX HD, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C (3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
No
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
Yes
|Sensors
|
Proximity, Gyroscope, Fingerprint, E-Compass, Ambient Light, Accelerometer ( Optical in-display fingerprint sensor, face unlock feature)
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
