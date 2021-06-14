You might like this
Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.49 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 4 GB
- Expandable :
Description
OnePlus Nord N200 5G will feature a 6.49-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate support, 405ppi pixel density and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It will pack a Snapdragon 480 SoC for 5G network support with 4 GB LPDDR4x RAM. It will have 64 GB of UFS 2.1 storage and a dedicated microSD card slot for expansion.
On the back, there is a triple-camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel macro and a 2-megapixel monochrome camera. The phone has a hole-punch camera cutout on the display for the 16MP front camera with f/2.05 aperture.
OnePlus Nord N200 5G will have a 5000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support and it will run Android 11-based Oxygen OS 11 out of the box.
The device will come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well as face unlock. The other features will include dual SIM, 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, dual-band GPS, USB-C, and a 3.5mm audio jack. It will measure 163.1 x 74.9 x 8.3mm and will weigh 189 grams.
Display
|Type
|
AMOLED, Full HD+ (20:9 Fluid AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate )
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
405 ppi
|Screen Size
|
6.49 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
4 GB
|Internal Memory
|
64 GB (UFS 2.1 Storage)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
13MP + 2MP + 2MP (Triple camera: 13-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel macro and a 2-megapixel monochrome camera)
|Front Camera
|
16 MP (f/2.05 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes (EIS)
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes (4K video at 30fps, 1080p slow motion at 120fps, 720p at 240fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh (18W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Weight
|
189 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.2 GHz (Snapdragon 480 SoC)
|Operating System
|
Android 11 (OxygenOS 11)
Connectivity
|Network
|
3G, 4G/LTE, 5G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM & CDMA
|Bluetooth
|
5.1
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual (Hybrid SIM Slot)
|NFC
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Fingerprint (Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Google Maps, Google, YouTube, Gmail)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
