Nord N200 5G
OnePlus Nord N200 5G

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.49 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 13MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable :

Description

OnePlus Nord N200 5G will feature a 6.49-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate support, 405ppi pixel density and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It will pack a Snapdragon 480 SoC for 5G network support with 4 GB LPDDR4x RAM. It will have 64 GB of UFS 2.1 storage and a dedicated microSD card slot for expansion.

 

On the back, there is a triple-camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel macro and a 2-megapixel monochrome camera. The phone has a hole-punch camera cutout on the display for the 16MP front camera with f/2.05 aperture.


OnePlus Nord N200 5G will have a 5000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support and it will run Android 11-based Oxygen OS 11 out of the box.

 

The device will come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well as face unlock. The other features will include dual SIM, 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, dual-band GPS, USB-C, and a 3.5mm audio jack. It will measure 163.1 x 74.9 x 8.3mm and will weigh 189 grams.

Display

Type

AMOLED, Full HD+ (20:9 Fluid AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate )
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Pixel Density

405 ppi

Screen Size

6.49 inches

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB (UFS 2.1 Storage)

Camera

Rear Camera

13MP + 2MP + 2MP (Triple camera: 13-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel macro and a 2-megapixel monochrome camera)
Front Camera

16 MP (f/2.05 aperture)
Image Stablizer

Yes (EIS)
Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes (4K video at 30fps, 1080p slow motion at 120fps, 720p at 240fps)

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (18W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Weight

189 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.2 GHz (Snapdragon 480 SoC)
Operating System

Android 11 (OxygenOS 11)

Connectivity

Network

3G, 4G/LTE, 5G

GSM/CDMA

GSM & CDMA

Bluetooth

5.1

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual (Hybrid SIM Slot)
NFC

Yes

Multimedia

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Sensors

Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Fingerprint (Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes (Google Maps, Google, YouTube, Gmail)
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen

