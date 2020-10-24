Nord N10 5G
Coming Soon

OnePlus Nord N10 5G

Price :

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 4400 mAh
  • Display : 6.49 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Camera : 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System :Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 4400 mAh
  • Display : 6.49 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Description

OnePlus Nord N10 5G is loaded with a 6.49-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The phone comes with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G processor along with Adreno 619L GPU. 

 

It is loaded with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage expandable upto 512GB via MicroSD card. On the camera front, the OnePlus Nord N10 5G is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of a 64-megapixel sensor with f/1.79 aperture, EIS, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.25 aperture, 2-megapixel monochrome sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.05 aperture. 

 

The OnePlus Nord N10 5G runs on Android 10 with the company's custom OxygenOS running on top of it. It is loaded with a 4300mAh battery and it comes with Warp Charge 30T 30W fast charging support. On the connectivity front, it features WiFi, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, NavIC, dual-SIM and USB Type-C port.

Display

Type

IPS-LCD, Full HD+ ( with 90Hz refresh rate)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Pixel Density

406 ppi

Screen Size

6.49 inches

Memory

RAM

6 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB (UFS 2.1 Storage)
Expandable

512 GB (via MicroSD Card)

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad camera: 64-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.79 aperture, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.25 aperture, 2-megapixel monochrome sensor, 2-megapixel macro sensor)
Front Camera

16 MP (with f/2.05 aperture)
Image Stablizer

Yes (EIS)
Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes (4K @ 30 fps, 1080p @ 30/60 fps)

Battery

Capacity

4400 mAh (with 30W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

163 x 74.7 x 9 mm

Weight

190 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (Snapdragon 690 with Adreno 619L GPU)
Operating System

Android 10 (based on OxygenOS 10.5)

Connectivity

Network

5G, 4G/LTE, 3G

GSM/CDMA

GSM & CDMA

Bluetooth

5.1

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

LTE, EDGE, GPRS

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Type-C

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual (Hybrid SIM Slot)
NFC

Yes

Multimedia

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Sensors

Gyroscope, Fingerprint, Accelerometer ( Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor)
Built in Applications

Yes (Google Maps, Google, YouTube, Gmail)
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Advertisement

OnePlus Image gallery

Latest OnePlus Mobiles

OnePlus Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies