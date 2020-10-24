You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
- Battery : 4400 mAh
- Display : 6.49 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 6 GB
- Expandable : 512 GB
Description
OnePlus Nord N10 5G is loaded with a 6.49-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The phone comes with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G processor along with Adreno 619L GPU.
It is loaded with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage expandable upto 512GB via MicroSD card. On the camera front, the OnePlus Nord N10 5G is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of a 64-megapixel sensor with f/1.79 aperture, EIS, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.25 aperture, 2-megapixel monochrome sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.05 aperture.
The OnePlus Nord N10 5G runs on Android 10 with the company's custom OxygenOS running on top of it. It is loaded with a 4300mAh battery and it comes with Warp Charge 30T 30W fast charging support. On the connectivity front, it features WiFi, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, NavIC, dual-SIM and USB Type-C port.
Display
|Type
|
IPS-LCD, Full HD+ ( with 90Hz refresh rate)
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
406 ppi
|Screen Size
|
6.49 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
6 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB (UFS 2.1 Storage)
|Expandable
|
512 GB (via MicroSD Card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad camera: 64-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.79 aperture, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.25 aperture, 2-megapixel monochrome sensor, 2-megapixel macro sensor)
|Front Camera
|
16 MP (with f/2.05 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes (EIS)
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes (4K @ 30 fps, 1080p @ 30/60 fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
4400 mAh (with 30W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
163 x 74.7 x 9 mm
|Weight
|
190 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2 GHz (Snapdragon 690 with Adreno 619L GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (based on OxygenOS 10.5)
Connectivity
|Network
|
5G, 4G/LTE, 3G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM & CDMA
|Bluetooth
|
5.1
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
LTE, EDGE, GPRS
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual (Hybrid SIM Slot)
|NFC
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Gyroscope, Fingerprint, Accelerometer ( Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor)
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Google Maps, Google, YouTube, Gmail)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
