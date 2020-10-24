Description

OnePlus Nord N10 5G is loaded with a 6.49-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The phone comes with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G processor along with Adreno 619L GPU.

It is loaded with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage expandable upto 512GB via MicroSD card. On the camera front, the OnePlus Nord N10 5G is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of a 64-megapixel sensor with f/1.79 aperture, EIS, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.25 aperture, 2-megapixel monochrome sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.05 aperture.

The OnePlus Nord N10 5G runs on Android 10 with the company's custom OxygenOS running on top of it. It is loaded with a 4300mAh battery and it comes with Warp Charge 30T 30W fast charging support. On the connectivity front, it features WiFi, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, NavIC, dual-SIM and USB Type-C port.