Nord CE 5G 8GB + 256GB

OnePlus Nord CE 5G 8GB + 256GB

Price :

Rs. 27999

Product Features :

  • Launch : 10 June, 2021
  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
  • Battery : 4500 mAh
  • Display : 6.43 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 64MP + 8MP + 2MP
OnePlus Nord CE 5G comes with a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G processor with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

 

On the camera front, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G features a vertically aligned triple rear camera with a combination of a 64-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.79 aperture, 6P lens and EIS, 8-megapixel 119° ultra-wide camera with f/2.25 aperture, and a 2-megapixel mono camera with f/2.4 aperture. At the front, the phone sports a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.45 aperture.


The OnePlus Nord CE 5G packs a 4,500 battery with 30T Plus Warp charging that will charge from 0 to 70% in 30 minutes. The phone runs Android 11 with the company's custom OxygenOS 11 with a promise of 2 years of software updates and 3 years of security updates.

 

The smartphone comes with a thickness of just 7.9mm and features a 3.5mm headphone jack. On the connectivity front, it features 5G, Dual 4G VoLTEWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, GLONASS, dual-SIM,  and USB Type-C port.

 

Display

Type

Full HD+, AMOLED ( 20:9 Fluid AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Pixel Density

410 ppi

Screen Size

6.43 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

256 GB (UFS 2.1 Storage)

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 8MP + 2MP (Triple camera: 64MP rear camera with 0.7 micron pixel size, f/1.79 aperture, EIS, 8MP 119 degree ultra-wide camera with f/2.25 aperture, 2MP mono camera with f/2.4 aperture)
Front Camera

16 MP (with f/2.45 aperture)
Image Stablizer

Yes (EIS)
Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes (4K video at 30fps, 1080p slow motion at 120fps, 720p at 240fps)

Battery

Capacity

4500 mAh (30T Plus Warp charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

159.2 x 73.5 x 7.9mm (159.2×73.5×7.9mm)
Weight

170 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.2 GHz (Snapdragon 750G 5G processor, Adreno 619 GPU)
Operating System

Android 11 (OxygenOS 11)

Connectivity

Network

5G, 4G/LTE, 3G

GSM/CDMA

GSM & CDMA

Bluetooth

5.1

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Type-C

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual (Hybrid SIM Slot)
NFC

Yes

Multimedia

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Sensors

Gyroscope, Fingerprint, Accelerometer ( In-display fingerprint sensor)
Built in Applications

Yes (Google Maps, Google, YouTube, Gmail)
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen

