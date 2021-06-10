You might like this
OnePlus Nord CE 5G 8GB + 256GB
Price :
Rs. 27999
Product Features :
- Launch : 10 June, 2021
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
- Battery : 4500 mAh
- Display : 6.43 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable :
Description
OnePlus Nord CE 5G comes with a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G processor with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.
On the camera front, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G features a vertically aligned triple rear camera with a combination of a 64-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.79 aperture, 6P lens and EIS, 8-megapixel 119° ultra-wide camera with f/2.25 aperture, and a 2-megapixel mono camera with f/2.4 aperture. At the front, the phone sports a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.45 aperture.
The OnePlus Nord CE 5G packs a 4,500 battery with 30T Plus Warp charging that will charge from 0 to 70% in 30 minutes. The phone runs Android 11 with the company's custom OxygenOS 11 with a promise of 2 years of software updates and 3 years of security updates.
The smartphone comes with a thickness of just 7.9mm and features a 3.5mm headphone jack. On the connectivity front, it features 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, GLONASS, dual-SIM, and USB Type-C port.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+, AMOLED ( 20:9 Fluid AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate)
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
410 ppi
|Screen Size
|
6.43 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB
|Internal Memory
|
256 GB (UFS 2.1 Storage)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
64MP + 8MP + 2MP (Triple camera: 64MP rear camera with 0.7 micron pixel size, f/1.79 aperture, EIS, 8MP 119 degree ultra-wide camera with f/2.25 aperture, 2MP mono camera with f/2.4 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
16 MP (with f/2.45 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes (EIS)
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes (4K video at 30fps, 1080p slow motion at 120fps, 720p at 240fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
4500 mAh (30T Plus Warp charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
159.2 x 73.5 x 7.9mm (159.2×73.5×7.9mm)
|Weight
|
170 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.2 GHz (Snapdragon 750G 5G processor, Adreno 619 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 11 (OxygenOS 11)
Connectivity
|Network
|
5G, 4G/LTE, 3G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM & CDMA
|Bluetooth
|
5.1
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual (Hybrid SIM Slot)
|NFC
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Gyroscope, Fingerprint, Accelerometer ( In-display fingerprint sensor)
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Google Maps, Google, YouTube, Gmail)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
