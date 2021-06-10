Description

OnePlus Nord CE 5G comes with a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G processor with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

On the camera front, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G features a vertically aligned triple rear camera with a combination of a 64-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.79 aperture, 6P lens and EIS, 8-megapixel 119° ultra-wide camera with f/2.25 aperture, and a 2-megapixel mono camera with f/2.4 aperture. At the front, the phone sports a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.45 aperture.



The OnePlus Nord CE 5G packs a 4,500 battery with 30T Plus Warp charging that will charge from 0 to 70% in 30 minutes. The phone runs Android 11 with the company's custom OxygenOS 11 with a promise of 2 years of software updates and 3 years of security updates.

The smartphone comes with a thickness of just 7.9mm and features a 3.5mm headphone jack. On the connectivity front, it features 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, GLONASS, dual-SIM, and USB Type-C port.