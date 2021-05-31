You might like this
Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
- Battery :
- Display : 6.43 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 6 GB
- Expandable : 512 GB
Description
The OnePlus Nord CE 5G could sport a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It could be powered by the Snapdragon 750G SoC along with having a 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup. On the front, you should get a 16-megapixel shooter.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (with 90Hz refresh rate)
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
406 ppi
|Screen Size
|
6.43 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
6 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB (UFS 2.1 Storage)
|Expandable
|
512 GB (via MicroSD Card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
64MP + 8MP + 2MP (Triple camera: 64-megapixel primary sensor)
|Front Camera
|
16 MP (with f/2.05 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes (EIS)
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes (4K @ 30 fps, 1080p @ 30/60 fps)
Battery
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.2 GHz (Snapdragon 750G 5G processor, Adreno 619 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 11 (OxygenOS 11)
Connectivity
|Network
|
5G, 4G/LTE, 3G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM & CDMA
|Bluetooth
|
5.1
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual (Hybrid SIM Slot)
|NFC
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Gyroscope (In-display fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Google Maps, Google, YouTube, Gmail)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
