OnePlus Nord CE 5G



  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
  • Battery :
  • Display : 6.43 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Camera : 64MP + 8MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Description

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G could sport a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It could be powered by the Snapdragon 750G SoC along with having a 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup. On the front, you should get a 16-megapixel shooter. 

Display

Type

Full HD+ (with 90Hz refresh rate)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Pixel Density

406 ppi

Screen Size

6.43 inches

Memory

RAM

6 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB (UFS 2.1 Storage)
Expandable

512 GB (via MicroSD Card)

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 8MP + 2MP (Triple camera: 64-megapixel primary sensor)
Front Camera

16 MP (with f/2.05 aperture)
Image Stablizer

Yes (EIS)
Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes (4K @ 30 fps, 1080p @ 30/60 fps)

Battery

Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.2 GHz (Snapdragon 750G 5G processor, Adreno 619 GPU)
Operating System

Android 11 (OxygenOS 11)

Connectivity

Network

5G, 4G/LTE, 3G

GSM/CDMA

GSM & CDMA

Bluetooth

5.1

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Type-C

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual (Hybrid SIM Slot)
NFC

Yes

Multimedia

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Sensors

Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Gyroscope (In-display fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes (Google Maps, Google, YouTube, Gmail)
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen

