Description

OnePlus Nord phone will reportedly start at Rs 24,990 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The phone is also likely to have another variant with 12GB of RAM. It will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 with 5G support. there will be an in-display fingerprint scanner as well.



OnePlus Nord is expected to feature a 6.55-inch Super AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels along with 90Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone will have quad camera setup featuring a 64-megapixel primary sensor. The front camera is a 16-megapixel sensor housed within a punch-hole. The phone may be backed by a 4,300mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging.