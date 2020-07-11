Nord
Rumoured Specs

OnePlus Nord

Price :

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
  • Battery : 4300 mAh
  • Display : 6.55 Inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera :
  • Expandable : No

Description

OnePlus Nord phone will reportedly start at Rs 24,990 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The phone is also likely to have another variant with 12GB of RAM. It will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 with 5G support. there will be an in-display fingerprint scanner as well.

OnePlus Nord is expected to feature a 6.55-inch Super AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels along with 90Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone will have quad camera setup featuring a 64-megapixel primary sensor. The front camera is a 16-megapixel sensor housed within a punch-hole. The phone may be backed by a 4,300mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (Super AMOLED display, 90Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Pixel Density

402 ppi

Screen Size

6.55 Inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

No

Camera

Front Camera

16 MP (Sony IMX471 sensor)
Image Stablizer

Yes

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4300 mAh (30W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.3 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 SoC)
Operating System

Android 10 (OxygenOS)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, aptX HD, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

EDGE, GPRS, LTE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Type-C (3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

No

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

Yes

Sensors

Gyroscope, Proximity, Fingerprint, E-Compass, Ambient Light, Accelerometer ( in-display fingerprint sensor, face unlock feature)
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

OnePlus Nord official teaser image reveals triple-camera setup

OnePlus Nord official teaser image reveals triple-camera setup

The brand has posted a teaser image of the OnePlus Nord.

OnePlus officially confirms its upcoming phone will be named as OnePlus Nord

OnePlus officially confirms its upcoming phone will be named as OnePlus Nord

The company has revealed that its upcoming smartphone will be known as OnePlus Nord.

OnePlus Nord aka OnePlus Z to be available via Amazon in India

OnePlus Nord aka OnePlus Z to be available via Amazon in India

OnePlus Nord is said to be launched on 10 July.

OnePlus Z aka OnePlus Nord launch teased by OnePlus CEO

OnePlus Z aka OnePlus Nord launch teased by OnePlus CEO

OnePlus Z aka OnePlus Nord phone will reportedly start at Rs 24,990 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant.

OnePlus Nord aka OnePlus Z to reportedly feature quad rear cameras

OnePlus Nord aka OnePlus Z to reportedly feature quad rear cameras

OnePlus Z will start at Rs 24,990 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant.

OnePlus Z 5G smartphone tipped to debut in July, spotted with Snapdragon 765G

OnePlus Z 5G smartphone tipped to debut in July, spotted with Snapdragon 765G

OnePlus Z will be powered by the latest MediaTek Dimensity 1000 processor along with 8GB RAM and 128GB or 256GB inbuilt storage models.

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro might launch on April 15

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro might launch on April 15

A new leak has emerged online revealing that the smartphones might get launched on April 15.

OnePlus 8 Lite live images, render shows triple-camera setup

OnePlus 8 Lite live images, render shows triple-camera setup

OnePlus 8 Lite is said to feature a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels along with 90Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio.

