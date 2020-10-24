N100
OnePlus N100

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 1.8 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.52 inches
  • Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 13MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Description

OnePlus Nord N100 is loaded with a 6.52-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a screen resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor paired with Adreno 610 GPU. 

 

It is loaded with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage expandable upto 256GB with a micro-SD card. On the camera front, the OnePlus Nord N100 is loaded with a triple-camera setup with a combination of a 13-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture, EIS, 2-megapixel bokeh sensor with f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is a 8-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture. 

 

The OnePlus Nord N100 runs on Android 10 with the company's custom OxygenOS running on top of it. It is loaded with a 5000mAh battery and it comes with 18W fast charging support. On the connectivity front, it features WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS, NavIC, dual-SIM and USB Type-C port.

Display

Type

HD+ IPS, LCD (60Hz refresh rate )
Resolution

720 X 1600 pixels

Pixel Density

269 ppi

Screen Size

6.52 inches

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB (UFS 2.1 Storage)
Expandable

256 GB (via MicroSD Card)

Camera

Rear Camera

13MP + 2MP + 2MP (Triple Camera: 13-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 2-megapixel bokeh sensor with f/2.4 aperture, 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture)
Front Camera

8 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
Image Stablizer

Yes (EIS)
Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes (1080p @ 30 fps, 720p @ 30 fps)

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (with 18W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

164.9 x 75.1 x 8.5 mm

Weight

188 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 1.8 GHz (Snapdragon 460 with Adreno 610 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10 (based on OxygenOS 10.5)

Connectivity

Network

3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM & CDMA

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes (Support 2.4G/5G, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Internet

EDGE, GPRS, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual (Hybrid SIM Slot)
NFC

No

Multimedia

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Sensors

Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Gyroscope (Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes (Google Maps, Google, YouTube, Gmail)
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen

