Description

OnePlus Nord N100 is loaded with a 6.52-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a screen resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor paired with Adreno 610 GPU.

It is loaded with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage expandable upto 256GB with a micro-SD card. On the camera front, the OnePlus Nord N100 is loaded with a triple-camera setup with a combination of a 13-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture, EIS, 2-megapixel bokeh sensor with f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is a 8-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture.

The OnePlus Nord N100 runs on Android 10 with the company's custom OxygenOS running on top of it. It is loaded with a 5000mAh battery and it comes with 18W fast charging support. On the connectivity front, it features WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS, NavIC, dual-SIM and USB Type-C port.