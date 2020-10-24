You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 1.8 GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.52 inches
- Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
- RAM : 4 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
OnePlus Nord N100 is loaded with a 6.52-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a screen resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor paired with Adreno 610 GPU.
It is loaded with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage expandable upto 256GB with a micro-SD card. On the camera front, the OnePlus Nord N100 is loaded with a triple-camera setup with a combination of a 13-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture, EIS, 2-megapixel bokeh sensor with f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is a 8-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture.
The OnePlus Nord N100 runs on Android 10 with the company's custom OxygenOS running on top of it. It is loaded with a 5000mAh battery and it comes with 18W fast charging support. On the connectivity front, it features WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS, NavIC, dual-SIM and USB Type-C port.
Display
|Type
|
HD+ IPS, LCD (60Hz refresh rate )
|Resolution
|
720 X 1600 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
269 ppi
|Screen Size
|
6.52 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
4 GB
|Internal Memory
|
64 GB (UFS 2.1 Storage)
|Expandable
|
256 GB (via MicroSD Card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
13MP + 2MP + 2MP (Triple Camera: 13-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 2-megapixel bokeh sensor with f/2.4 aperture, 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
8 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes (EIS)
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes (1080p @ 30 fps, 720p @ 30 fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh (with 18W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
164.9 x 75.1 x 8.5 mm
|Weight
|
188 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 1.8 GHz (Snapdragon 460 with Adreno 610 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (based on OxygenOS 10.5)
Connectivity
|Network
|
3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM & CDMA
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes (Support 2.4G/5G, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Internet
|
EDGE, GPRS, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual (Hybrid SIM Slot)
|NFC
|
No
Multimedia
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Gyroscope (Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Google Maps, Google, YouTube, Gmail)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen

