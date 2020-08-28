Clover
Rumoured Specs

OnePlus Clover

Price :

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 1.4 GHz
  • Battery : 6000 mAh
  • Display : 6.52 inches
  • Resolution : 720 x 1560 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 13MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : Yes

Product Features :

  • Operating System :Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 1.4 GHz
  • Battery : 6000 mAh
  • Display : 6.52 inches
  • Resolution : 720 x 1560 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Expandable : Yes

Description

OnePlus Clover will have a 6.52 inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels. In terms of memory, the device is said to come with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which will be expandable via a microSD card slot. There will be a fingerprint sensor at the back.

For the camera, the phone will feature a triple rear camera setup with a 13 megapixel primary lens and two 2 megapixel lenses as well. As of now, there is no information on the selfie camera of the OnePlus Clover. The phone will also feature a 3.5mm headphone jack. It is said to be powered by a large 6,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. The report claims that the phone might be able to last two days on a single charge.

Display

Type

HD+

Resolution

720 x 1560 pixels

Screen Size

6.52 inches

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB

Expandable

Yes

Camera

Rear Camera

13MP + 2MP + 2MP

Image Stablizer

Yes

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

6000 mAh (18W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 1.4 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 460)
Operating System

Android 10 (OxygenOS)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, aptX HD, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

LTE, EDGE, GPRS

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Type-C (3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

No

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

Yes

Sensors

Proximity, Gyroscope, Fingerprint, E-Compass, Ambient Light, Accelerometer ( in-display fingerprint sensor, face unlock feature)
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

OnePlus Clover phone with triple cameras, 6,000mAh battery to launch soon

OnePlus Clover phone with triple cameras, 6,000mAh battery to launch soon

OnePlus Clover will have a 6.52 inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels.

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Advertisement

OnePlus Image gallery

Latest OnePlus Mobiles

OnePlus Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies