Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 1.4 GHz
- Battery : 6000 mAh
- Display : 6.52 inches
- Resolution : 720 x 1560 pixels
- RAM : 4 GB
- Expandable : Yes
Description
OnePlus Clover will have a 6.52 inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels. In terms of memory, the device is said to come with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which will be expandable via a microSD card slot. There will be a fingerprint sensor at the back.
For the camera, the phone will feature a triple rear camera setup with a 13 megapixel primary lens and two 2 megapixel lenses as well. As of now, there is no information on the selfie camera of the OnePlus Clover. The phone will also feature a 3.5mm headphone jack. It is said to be powered by a large 6,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. The report claims that the phone might be able to last two days on a single charge.
Display
|Type
|
HD+
|Resolution
|
720 x 1560 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.52 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
4 GB
|Internal Memory
|
64 GB
|Expandable
|
Yes
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
13MP + 2MP + 2MP
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
6000 mAh (18W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 1.4 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 460)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (OxygenOS)
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, aptX HD, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
LTE, EDGE, GPRS
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C (3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
No
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
Yes
|Sensors
|
Proximity, Gyroscope, Fingerprint, E-Compass, Ambient Light, Accelerometer ( in-display fingerprint sensor, face unlock feature)
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
