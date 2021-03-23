9R 5G 8GB + 128GB

OnePlus 9R 5G 8GB + 128GB

Price :

Rs. 39999

Product Features :

  • Launch : 23 March, 2021
  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa core 3.2 Ghz
  • Battery : 4500 mAh
  • Display : 6.55 Inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 16MP + 5MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : No

The OnePlus 9R sports a 6.5-inch Flexible OLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, a refresh rate of 120Hz, and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor also. It is powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with Adreno 650 GPU, 8GB/12GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of internal storage.

 

The OnePlus 9R features a quad-rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel IMX586 main sensor with f/1.7 aperture, a 16-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide camera with 123 FoV, a 5MP macro lens as well as a 2MP monochrome sensor. On the front, there is a 16MP camera for selfies. On the battery front, the phone packs a 4,500mAh that supports 65W Warp Charging. 

 

The OnePlus 9R also features dual speakers that are Dolby Audio certified. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and NFC.

Display

Type

Full HD+, AMOLED ( with 120Hz Refresh Rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, sRGB support, Gorilla Glass protection)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Pixel Density

402 ppi

Screen Size

6.55 Inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB (UFS 3.1 Storage)
Expandable

No

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 16MP + 5MP + 2MP (Quad Camera: 48-megapixel IMX586 main sensor with f/1.7 aperture, a 16-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide camera with 123 FoV, a 5MP macro lens, a 2MP monochrome sensor.)
Front Camera

16 MP (IMX471, f/2.4)
Image Stablizer

Yes (EIS, OIS)
Flash

Yes (Dual-LED)
Video Recording

Yes (4K @ 30/60 fps, 1080p @ 30/60 fps)

Battery

Capacity

4500 mAh (with 65W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Weight

189 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa core 3.2 Ghz (Snapdragon 870, Adreno 650 GPU)
Operating System

Android 11 (based on OxygenOS 11)

Connectivity

Network

5G, 4G/LTE, 3G

GSM/CDMA

GSM & CDMA

Bluetooth

5.1

WiFi

WiFi 6

Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

Yes

USB

Type-C (USB 3.1 GEN1)
Headphone Connector

No

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

Multimedia

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

Yes (No official IP rating)
Sensors

Gyroscope, Fingerprint, Accelerometer ( In-display fingerprint sensor)
Built in Applications

Yes (Google Maps, Google, YouTube, Gmail)
Warrenty

1 Year

OnePlus 9 series launched along with OnePlus 9R, OnePlus Watch

OnePlus 9 series launched along with OnePlus 9R, OnePlus Watch

OnePlus has finally launched the OnePlus 9 series in India along with region-exclusive OnePlus 9R. OnePlus also revealed the OnePlus Watch as well

OnePlus 9 series, OnePlus Watch Launching Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price and Specifications

OnePlus 9 series, OnePlus Watch Launching Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price and Specifications

Here are all the details about the live stream, features, specs, expected pricing of the highly awaited OnePlus 9 series and OnePlus Watch.

OnePlus 9R 5G officially teased with gaming triggers ahead of March 23 launch

OnePlus 9R 5G officially teased with gaming triggers ahead of March 23 launch

It is at the moment not known whether OnePlus will also announce gaming triggers as accessories for the OnePlus 9R 5G.

OnePlus 9R is coming as an India exclusive smartphone

OnePlus 9R is coming as an India exclusive smartphone

OnePlus 9R has now been confirmed to make an appearance on 23rd of March as an India exclusive smartphone

OnePlus 9E to launch as OnePlus 9R alongside the OnePlus 9, 9 Pro?

OnePlus 9E to launch as OnePlus 9R alongside the OnePlus 9, 9 Pro?

OnePlus 9E series is likely to include three devices - Oneplus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro and the third one sitting below the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro.

OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9e specifications leaked online

OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9e specifications leaked online

OnePlus 9 Pro is said to sport an AMOLED display with a resolution of 1440 x 3216 pixels and 120Hz refresh rate.

