Description

The OnePlus 9R sports a 6.5-inch Flexible OLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, a refresh rate of 120Hz, and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor also. It is powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with Adreno 650 GPU, 8GB/12GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of internal storage.

The OnePlus 9R features a quad-rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel IMX586 main sensor with f/1.7 aperture, a 16-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide camera with 123 FoV, a 5MP macro lens as well as a 2MP monochrome sensor. On the front, there is a 16MP camera for selfies. On the battery front, the phone packs a 4,500mAh that supports 65W Warp Charging.

The OnePlus 9R also features dual speakers that are Dolby Audio certified. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and NFC.