OnePlus 9R 5G 8GB + 128GB
Price :
Rs. 39999
Product Features :
- Launch : 23 March, 2021
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa core 3.2 Ghz
- Battery : 4500 mAh
- Display : 6.55 Inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable : No
Description
The OnePlus 9R sports a 6.5-inch Flexible OLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, a refresh rate of 120Hz, and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor also. It is powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with Adreno 650 GPU, 8GB/12GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of internal storage.
The OnePlus 9R features a quad-rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel IMX586 main sensor with f/1.7 aperture, a 16-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide camera with 123 FoV, a 5MP macro lens as well as a 2MP monochrome sensor. On the front, there is a 16MP camera for selfies. On the battery front, the phone packs a 4,500mAh that supports 65W Warp Charging.
The OnePlus 9R also features dual speakers that are Dolby Audio certified. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and NFC.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+, AMOLED ( with 120Hz Refresh Rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, sRGB support, Gorilla Glass protection)
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
402 ppi
|Screen Size
|
6.55 Inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB (UFS 3.1 Storage)
|Expandable
|
No
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48MP + 16MP + 5MP + 2MP (Quad Camera: 48-megapixel IMX586 main sensor with f/1.7 aperture, a 16-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide camera with 123 FoV, a 5MP macro lens, a 2MP monochrome sensor.)
|Front Camera
|
16 MP (IMX471, f/2.4)
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes (EIS, OIS)
|Flash
|
Yes (Dual-LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (4K @ 30/60 fps, 1080p @ 30/60 fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
4500 mAh (with 65W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Weight
|
189 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa core 3.2 Ghz (Snapdragon 870, Adreno 650 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 11 (based on OxygenOS 11)
Connectivity
|Network
|
5G, 4G/LTE, 3G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM & CDMA
|Bluetooth
|
5.1
|WiFi
|
WiFi 6
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
Yes
|USB
|
Type-C (USB 3.1 GEN1)
|Headphone Connector
|
No
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
Yes (No official IP rating)
|Sensors
|
Gyroscope, Fingerprint, Accelerometer ( In-display fingerprint sensor)
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Google Maps, Google, YouTube, Gmail)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
